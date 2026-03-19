ETV Bharat / bharat

Cybercrime Syndicate Defrauding Foreign And Indian Nationals Busted In Kashmir; 7 Arrested

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s intelligence unit arrested seven persons for allegedly operating an organised cybercrime syndicate targeting foreigners and locals with transactions running into crores.

Officials said that the Police’s Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) and Criminal Investigations Department (CID), based on technical and credible inputs on the functioning of a covert call centre engaged in fraudulent online activities, set up special teams.

During systematic surveillance, digital intelligence gathering and verification across multiple locations, a key operational hub was identified at the Rangreth Industrial Area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

“Seven suspects were apprehended during a raid on the spot, and a large quantity of digital and communication equipment was seized, including 13 mobile phones, nine laptops, VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) systems, SIM cards and networking devices, digital storage media, etc.,” said an official statement.

A case under cheating, criminal conspiracy and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act has been filed against them.

The seized material contains substantial incriminating evidence, clearly indicating a highly organised and technologically advanced criminal setup, the statement added.

According to the preliminary investigation, the accused were part of a larger, well-coordinated cybercrime syndicate with linkages extending beyond Jammu & Kashmir.

A part of the network was specifically designed to target victims in countries such as the USA, the UK and Canada, it said.

“They would operate through international communication-masking technologies, use psychological manipulation and impersonation tactics and launder money through modern digital and cryptocurrency channels,” the official added.