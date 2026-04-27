ETV Bharat / bharat

Cybercrimes Against Women, Kids On Rise; MHA Launches Multi-Phase Training For Agencies

New Delhi: With cybercrime incidents against women and children witnessing a worrying surge in recent years, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has rolled out a structured, multi-phase training programme aimed at strengthening the capacity of law enforcement agencies to tackle such offences.

The initiative, titled “Handling Online Crime Against Women and Children”, comes at a time when official data reflects sharp fluctuations but an overall upward trajectory in reported cases. From just 2,048 cases in 2021, the number spiked to 62,224 in 2022. Although there was a dip to 40,066 cases in 2023, cases again rose to 48,335 in 2024 before surging to 76,657 in 2025, the highest recorded in the five-year period.

Analysts attribute the spike to increased internet penetration, growing use of social media platforms, and the rapid spread of new technologies such as artificial intelligence tools, which are being misused for harassment and exploitation.

The Online Crime against Women and Children (OCWC) team of I4C recently conducted Phase I training for the law enforcement personnel of Mumbai Police.

“The Phase I programme in Mumbai focused on strengthening the capacity of law enforcement agencies to effectively handle cybercrime incidents, particularly those targeting women and children, enhancing investigative skills, and promoting a coordinated response framework. This initiative marks an important step towards strengthening cybercrime response at the ground level,” an official from I4C told ETV Bharat.

Officials say the scale and complexity of these crimes have evolved rapidly, necessitating a specialised and phased training approach rather than traditional policing methods.

“Cyber offences, especially those targeting vulnerable groups, are no longer isolated incidents. They are often part of organised, tech-enabled networks that operate across jurisdictions,” said a senior official associated with the programme.

The training framework has been divided into three phases to ensure a comprehensive skill-building process.

The Phase I training focuses on frontline response, equipping police personnel with the ability to identify, register, and respond sensitively to complaints involving women and children. This stage emphasises victim support, digital awareness, and basic cybercrime handling procedures, areas often flagged as weak links in initial police response.

While India has strengthened its legal framework to address cybercrime, enforcement remains a challenge due to skill gaps and resource constraints at the ground level.

Admitting this fact, renowned cyber security expert Pavan Duggal told ETV Bharat that enforcement remains a challenge despite the presence of various measures against cybercrime. “There are several issues like skill gaps and resource constraints at the ground level,” he said, adding, “the latest multi-phase training programme initiatives by I4C would definitely help in this direction.”