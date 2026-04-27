Cybercrimes Against Women, Kids On Rise; MHA Launches Multi-Phase Training For Agencies
A total of 76,657 cybercrime incidents targeting women and children were registered in 2025, the highest in last five years, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
New Delhi: With cybercrime incidents against women and children witnessing a worrying surge in recent years, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has rolled out a structured, multi-phase training programme aimed at strengthening the capacity of law enforcement agencies to tackle such offences.
The initiative, titled “Handling Online Crime Against Women and Children”, comes at a time when official data reflects sharp fluctuations but an overall upward trajectory in reported cases. From just 2,048 cases in 2021, the number spiked to 62,224 in 2022. Although there was a dip to 40,066 cases in 2023, cases again rose to 48,335 in 2024 before surging to 76,657 in 2025, the highest recorded in the five-year period.
Analysts attribute the spike to increased internet penetration, growing use of social media platforms, and the rapid spread of new technologies such as artificial intelligence tools, which are being misused for harassment and exploitation.
The Online Crime against Women and Children (OCWC) team of I4C recently conducted Phase I training for the law enforcement personnel of Mumbai Police.
“The Phase I programme in Mumbai focused on strengthening the capacity of law enforcement agencies to effectively handle cybercrime incidents, particularly those targeting women and children, enhancing investigative skills, and promoting a coordinated response framework. This initiative marks an important step towards strengthening cybercrime response at the ground level,” an official from I4C told ETV Bharat.
Officials say the scale and complexity of these crimes have evolved rapidly, necessitating a specialised and phased training approach rather than traditional policing methods.
“Cyber offences, especially those targeting vulnerable groups, are no longer isolated incidents. They are often part of organised, tech-enabled networks that operate across jurisdictions,” said a senior official associated with the programme.
The training framework has been divided into three phases to ensure a comprehensive skill-building process.
The Phase I training focuses on frontline response, equipping police personnel with the ability to identify, register, and respond sensitively to complaints involving women and children. This stage emphasises victim support, digital awareness, and basic cybercrime handling procedures, areas often flagged as weak links in initial police response.
While India has strengthened its legal framework to address cybercrime, enforcement remains a challenge due to skill gaps and resource constraints at the ground level.
Admitting this fact, renowned cyber security expert Pavan Duggal told ETV Bharat that enforcement remains a challenge despite the presence of various measures against cybercrime. “There are several issues like skill gaps and resource constraints at the ground level,” he said, adding, “the latest multi-phase training programme initiatives by I4C would definitely help in this direction.”
Duggal said that crimes against women and children via online platform are particularly sensitive and often underreported. “When they are reported, delays or lack of expertise can severely impact justice delivery,” he said.
Talking to ETV Bharat, another cyber security expert Golak Kumar Simili, said that cybercrime incidents against women and children are rising in scale and complexity, driven by rapid digital adoption and emerging technologies. “The Government of India, through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, has already taken a strong and timely step by launching structured, multi-phase training for law enforcement agencies. This initiative lays a solid foundation for building specialised capabilities across the country,” said Simili.
According to Simili, the current approach reflects a clear strategic intent -capacity building through phased training (awareness - investigation - specialisation), institutional strengthening of cybercrime handling and recognition of vulnerable groups requiring focused protection. "These measures position India well to move towards a globally benchmarked cyber security ecosystem,” he said.
Phase II of the initiative, moves into investigation and technical skill-building. Officers are trained in digital evidence collection, social media tracking, and coordination with service providers. This phase aims to bridge the gap between complaint registration and effective investigation, ensuring cases do not collapse due to lack of technical expertise.
Similarly, phase III of the programme, the most advanced stage, is tailored for specialised cyber units dealing with complex and high-stakes cases. It includes training in dark web investigations, tracking encrypted communications, and advanced cyber forensic techniques such as data recovery and cloud analysis. Investigators are also trained to tackle emerging threats like deepfakes, AI-generated exploitation content, and organised online abuse networks.
Officials indicate that not all personnel undergo all phases simultaneously. Instead, the programme follows a staggered rollout, ensuring that basic cybercrime response capabilities are available at the police station level, while advanced expertise is developed within dedicated cyber units.
“To further enhance impact, existing efforts can be scaled and integrated into a broader cyber security framework, ensuring that training outcomes translate into sustained, system-wide effectiveness,” said Simili.
Simili who earlier worked as chief technology officer (CTO) of Passport Seva Kendra highlighted some of the key enhancement areas including strengthening preventive capabilities, deepening platform collaboration, integrated cyber infrastructure, legal and policy modernisation, expanding citizen awareness, strengthening victim support systems and continuous capability development.
“Building on I4C training by integrating AI-driven early warning systems, leveraging insights from the National Crime Records Bureau for predictive policing and proactively identifying high-risk digital patterns will strengthen preventive capabilities,” said Simili.
He said that strengthening partnerships with platforms like Meta Platforms and Google—enabling faster content takedown, real-time information sharing and encouraging co-development of safety tools—will further bolster campaigns against cybercrime.
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