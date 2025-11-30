ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyberabad Police Crack Down On Scam Call Centre That Targetted Australians

Hyderabad: The Balanagar Special Operation Teams (SOT) in Telangana apprehended nine people for allegedly operating an 'international fake call centre' that targeted Australian citizens. During the investigation, it emerged that the key accused, Praveen and Prakash, had brought in persons from Kolkata to work at the call centre.

The gang used to send fake emails to Australians, gain remote access to their computers and siphon money from their bank accounts. Over the past two years, the group allegedly amassed and transferred Rs 8-10 crore from unsuspecting victims, primarily Australian citizens.

Cyberabad SOT Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shobhan Kumar, Additional DCP Vishwaprasad, Inspector Sivakumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ravindra Reddy, along with Cyberabad Cybercrime DCP YVS Sudheendra, disclosed the details of the case at the Gachibowli office on Saturday.

Praveen and Prakash set up a call centre in 2024 under the name Ritz IT Solutions at Ayyappa Society in Madhapur. Yepuri Ganesh (30) and Marampadu Chennakesava (26) from Kallur and Vensur mandals of Khammam district were entrusted with the management responsibilities.