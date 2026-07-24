'Cyber Frauds Are Rising’: Supreme Court Refuses To Quash FIRs
The bench said clubbing the subject FIRs may cause hardship to the complainants as they would be forced to run from pillar to post.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 24, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to quash or club FIRs in different states, saying that cyber frauds are on the rise and cannot be treated lightly given their gravity and far‑reaching consequences.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Augustine George Masih said: "Several cyber frauds are now on the rise and the offence, considering its gravity and implications cannot be taken lightly, more so when the victims of crime largely hailing from the rural areas, unaware and ignorant of the process and the mechanism adopted by the criminals are allured to overcome their poverty."
It said that cyber frauds of the present nature are often executed through complex technological means involving multiple bank accounts, fictitious identities, and digital networks operating across different jurisdictions.
The bench said investigation into such offences, as rightly contended by the counsel for the respondent states, necessarily requires detailed forensic examination of electronic evidence, analysis of banking transactions and tracing of money trails to identify the people involved.
"Given that the investigating agencies are yet to ascertain the complete flow of funds and unravel the entire chain of events, a direction for a composite investigation may impede a fair and effective investigation," it added.
The bench said clubbing the subject FIRs may cause hardship to the complainants as they would be forced to run from pillar to post to pursue their criminal complaints.
The bench noted that though the petitioner was not named as an accused in these FIRs, the bank account belonging to his proprietary concern finds a mention. The bench said it is unable to grant the relief of clubbing and consolidation of the subject FIRs, as sought in the writ petition.
The bench said in the present case, each of the subject FIRs has been lodged by a different complainant who was allegedly induced to part with money on different occasions but with no live link or connectivity of transactions inter se different set of persons.
The bench said the mere fact that a part of the defrauded amounts is alleged to have been transferred in the bank account of petitioner’s proprietary concern does not, by itself, establish that all the incidents form part of the same transaction.
"Though the alleged modus operandi appears to be similar, the victims, the amounts involved, the transactions complained of, and the consequences suffered are distinct. Prima facie, therefore, the subject FIRs relate to separate transactions disclosing distinct offences and cannot be said to arise out of the same transaction”, it noted.
The petitioner argued that he had no role in the commission of the alleged offences and permitted one of his friends to use the bank account on a commission basis to run an online gaming business.
He argued that upon becoming aware of the misuse of the bank account, he had lodged a cybercrime complaint in May 2024 against some persons, alleging that they had fraudulently used the bank account of his proprietary concern for unlawful money transfers.
The bench dismissed a petitioner's plea seeking to quash four FIRs concerning cyber fraud incidents registered in three different states. The bench, while dealing with the prayer for quashing of FIRs, said it would be appropriate for him to pursue the remedies available before the high court.
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