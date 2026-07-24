ETV Bharat / bharat

'Cyber Frauds Are Rising’: Supreme Court Refuses To Quash FIRs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to quash or club FIRs in different states, saying that cyber frauds are on the rise and cannot be treated lightly given their gravity and far‑reaching consequences.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Augustine George Masih said: "Several cyber frauds are now on the rise and the offence, considering its gravity and implications cannot be taken lightly, more so when the victims of crime largely hailing from the rural areas, unaware and ignorant of the process and the mechanism adopted by the criminals are allured to overcome their poverty."

It said that cyber frauds of the present nature are often executed through complex technological means involving multiple bank accounts, fictitious identities, and digital networks operating across different jurisdictions.

The bench said investigation into such offences, as rightly contended by the counsel for the respondent states, necessarily requires detailed forensic examination of electronic evidence, analysis of banking transactions and tracing of money trails to identify the people involved.

"Given that the investigating agencies are yet to ascertain the complete flow of funds and unravel the entire chain of events, a direction for a composite investigation may impede a fair and effective investigation," it added.

The bench said clubbing the subject FIRs may cause hardship to the complainants as they would be forced to run from pillar to post to pursue their criminal complaints.

The bench noted that though the petitioner was not named as an accused in these FIRs, the bank account belonging to his proprietary concern finds a mention. The bench said it is unable to grant the relief of clubbing and consolidation of the subject FIRs, as sought in the writ petition.