Lured, Tortured And Starved: Cyber Fraud Victims Rescued From South Asian Countries Narrate Ordeal
The External Affairs Ministry has rescued 1,586 Indians trapped in cybercrime compounds abroad in three phases since November last year.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 1:25 PM IST
Amaravati: Surrounded by a private army, with state-of-the-art weapons in their hands, if you don't do as they say, you are thrown into dark rooms, tortured with electric shocks and starved for days.
This is the experience faced by several Indians who fell into the trap by international cybercrime gangs in the name of jobs abroad and became captives in cybercrime compounds run by Chinese nationals in countries like Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos.
The ordeal came to light after the Ministry of External Affairs rescued several victims trapped in the compounds in Myanmar and brought them back to India two days ago. Among them, 22 are from Andhra Pradesh. The victims from Andhra Pradesh narrated the harrowing experience they endured in the compounds to the media at the CID headquarters in Mangalagiri in presence of CID Cyber Crimes Division SP Adhiraj Singh Rana and DSP Ravi Kiran.
Taken Across Borders Through Forests
According to the victims, they were lured into a trap through advertisements on Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, and other apps, promising data entry operator and call center jobs abroad with salaries in lakhs of rupees.
“Some of us went through local agents. They sent us a tourist visa and flight ticket and initially took us to Thailand. After landing at the airport there, Chinese handlers took control of us. They confiscated our passports and phones. From there, they traveled for 12-13 hours, crossing borders through dense forest areas, and took us to Myanmar. We were moved into compounds that resembled prisons with high walls. These compounds were surrounded by a large private army,'' one of the victims said.
Targeting Non-Resident Indians In America
The victims said that the agents made them create fake accounts on dating apps like Instagram and TikTok using girls' photos.
“We would identify Non-Resident Indians in America and use these accounts to lure them. If anyone replied, they would be drawn into a honeytrap, and their entire bank accounts would be emptied in the name of investments. They would set a target of defrauding each person of at least $500 to $1 million,” a victim said. According to the victims, there are seven or eight cybercrime compounds in the Myawaddy KK Park area of Myanmar and different types of crimes are carried out in each location.
Similar compounds exist in Cambodia, Vietnam, and Thailand as well, the victims said adding more than 10,000 Indians are still held captive in these compounds. “People from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, and African countries are also falling into their trap.''
Training In Crimes Or Punishment If They Refuse
The victims further narrated that after joining these compounds, which are under Chinese control, they were assigned tasks and forced to commit various types of cybercrimes, including digital arrests, investment scams, and honey traps.
“If we said we couldn't do such things, we were subjected to torture. We were threatened with guns. If we tried to escape, we were shot. Our job was simply to send messages to the phone numbers they provided, according to the script they gave us. If anyone responded, the Chinese gangs would handle the rest, including extorting money from them. They were taken there with the promise of a monthly salary of over ₹1 lakh,” a victim said.
“Initially, they didn't pay a single rupee for the first three months, under the pretext of training. Later, they stopped paying salaries, claiming poor performance. They only provided food and accommodation. When we asked to leave, they threatened us, demanding ₹20 lakhs. Once inside these compounds, escape is impossible. It is not possible to contact anyone. They were allowed to speak to their family members only once a week, and even then, they had to speak exactly as instructed.''
Cyber Slavery And Forced Labor
It is understood that the central government has brought back 1,586 Indians in three phases since November last year, who were trapped in cybercrime compounds in South Asian countries. Of them, 120 are from Andhra Pradesh. The victims were lured by advertisements on social media, while others paid Rs 2-3 lakhs to agents.
“We have arrested 30 agents who cheated them. We have issued lookout circulars against the agents abroad. Young people should be vigilant about foreign job advertisements. If they identify such cases, they should file a complaint on the toll-free number 1930," an official said.
Read More: