ETV Bharat / bharat

Lured, Tortured And Starved: Cyber Fraud Victims Rescued From South Asian Countries Narrate Ordeal

Amaravati: Surrounded by a private army, with state-of-the-art weapons in their hands, if you don't do as they say, you are thrown into dark rooms, tortured with electric shocks and starved for days.

This is the experience faced by several Indians who fell into the trap by international cybercrime gangs in the name of jobs abroad and became captives in cybercrime compounds run by Chinese nationals in countries like Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos.

The ordeal came to light after the Ministry of External Affairs rescued several victims trapped in the compounds in Myanmar and brought them back to India two days ago. Among them, 22 are from Andhra Pradesh. The victims from Andhra Pradesh narrated the harrowing experience they endured in the compounds to the media at the CID headquarters in Mangalagiri in presence of CID Cyber Crimes Division SP Adhiraj Singh Rana and DSP Ravi Kiran.

Taken Across Borders Through Forests

According to the victims, they were lured into a trap through advertisements on Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, and other apps, promising data entry operator and call center jobs abroad with salaries in lakhs of rupees.

“Some of us went through local agents. They sent us a tourist visa and flight ticket and initially took us to Thailand. After landing at the airport there, Chinese handlers took control of us. They confiscated our passports and phones. From there, they traveled for 12-13 hours, crossing borders through dense forest areas, and took us to Myanmar. We were moved into compounds that resembled prisons with high walls. These compounds were surrounded by a large private army,'' one of the victims said.

Targeting Non-Resident Indians In America

The victims said that the agents made them create fake accounts on dating apps like Instagram and TikTok using girls' photos.

“We would identify Non-Resident Indians in America and use these accounts to lure them. If anyone replied, they would be drawn into a honeytrap, and their entire bank accounts would be emptied in the name of investments. They would set a target of defrauding each person of at least $500 to $1 million,” a victim said. According to the victims, there are seven or eight cybercrime compounds in the Myawaddy KK Park area of Myanmar and different types of crimes are carried out in each location.