ETV Bharat / bharat

Cyber Fraud Call Centre Busted In Noida, 164 Foreign Nationals Rescued

Representational image ( IANS )

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday busted a call centre at sector 136 in Noida from where cyber fraud was carried out. Police rescued 164 foreign nationals, majority of them from Indonesia and Malaysia, who were allegedly forced to target victims at their home countries.

Delhi Police Crime Branch Joint Commissioner Surender Kumar said, the information regarding the call centre was provided to police by a Malaysian citizen via email. "Subsequently, we received another email and contacted the Malaysian citizen and obtained further details on the call centre for verification," he told ANI.

Kumar said after the details were verified, a police team raided the call centre operating at Sector 136 in Noida. While 164 foreign nationals were rescued from the call centre premises, most of whom were from Indonesia and Malaysia, 174 passports, over 350 mobile phones and over 175 desktop and laptop computers were seized from them. This apart, over 50 SIM cards were recovered from the call centre including some international ones. Kumar said the foreign nations were kept in pathetic conditions and their passports were confiscated upon their arrival in India.