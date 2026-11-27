Cyber Fraud Call Centre Busted In Noida, 164 Foreign Nationals Rescued
Delhi Crime Branch JCP Surender Kumar said the foreigners were kept in pathetic conditions at a PG accommodation and made to carry out cyber fraud.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST|
Updated : November 27, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday busted a call centre at sector 136 in Noida from where cyber fraud was carried out. Police rescued 164 foreign nationals, majority of them from Indonesia and Malaysia, who were allegedly forced to target victims at their home countries.
Delhi Police Crime Branch Joint Commissioner Surender Kumar said, the information regarding the call centre was provided to police by a Malaysian citizen via email. "Subsequently, we received another email and contacted the Malaysian citizen and obtained further details on the call centre for verification," he told ANI.
Kumar said after the details were verified, a police team raided the call centre operating at Sector 136 in Noida. While 164 foreign nationals were rescued from the call centre premises, most of whom were from Indonesia and Malaysia, 174 passports, over 350 mobile phones and over 175 desktop and laptop computers were seized from them.
#WATCH | Delhi | Crime Branch Joint CP Surender Kumar says, "A Malaysian citizen provided information to the Delhi Police via email. Subsequently, we received another email. We contacted the Malaysian citizen and obtained further details for verification. Following this verification, a raid was conducted yesterday at a call center operating in Sector 136, Noida. 164 foreign nationals were rescued from the premises, most of whom were from Indonesia and Malaysia. In their possession, we found 174 passports, over 350 mobile phones, and more than 175 desktop and laptop computers. Additionally, over 50 SIM cards were recovered, including some international SIM cards. The conditions in which they were living were truly pathetic. Upon their arrival in India, their passports had been confiscated. They were housed in a 'paying guest' (PG) accommodation that was in a very poor state. They were provided with a script, which they used to target citizens of their own home countries through cyber-fraud. These operations were managed by an individual named Sunil Kumar and a Malaysian national named William..."— ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026
This apart, over 50 SIM cards were recovered from the call centre including some international ones. Kumar said the foreign nations were kept in pathetic conditions and their passports were confiscated upon their arrival in India.
🚨 दिल्ली पुलिस @CrimeBranchDP की टीम ने अंतरराष्ट्रीय साइबर ठगी और मानव तस्करी नेटवर्क का किया भंडाफोड़, एक मलेशियाई नागरिक गिरफ्तार। 🔹 कार्रवाई के दौरान 92 इंडोनेशियाई और 72 मलेशियाई नागरिकों को मुक्त कराया गया, जिन्हें आरोपियों द्वारा नौकरी का झांसा देकर भारत लाया गया था और फिर फर्जी निवेश प्लेटफॉर्म के जरिए लोगों से ऑनलाइन ठगी में इस्तेमाल किया जा रहा था। 🔹 मौके से 355 मोबाइल फोन, 168 डेस्कटॉप, 26 लैपटॉप, 31 विदेशी सिम कार्ड सहित कुल 53 सिम कार्ड और लॉकर से विदेशी नागरिकों के 174 पासपोर्ट बरामद किए गए। @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi #DPUpdates— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) November 26, 2026
"They were housed in a 'paying guest' (PG) accommodation that was in a very poor state. They were provided with a script, which they used to target citizens of their own home countries through cyber-fraud. These operations were managed by an individual named Sunil Kumar and a Malaysian national named William from Malaysia who also took care of the accounts," the joint commissioner said.
Police sources said the foreign nationals were lured to India with promises of employment and lucrative opportunities, but were later forced to participate in the scam that cheated unsuspecting people through fake investment schemes. An investigation has now been launched into a potential wider global cyber fraud network.
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