ETV Bharat / bharat

Cauvery Water Dispute: CWMA Wrongly Approved Release Of 12000 Cusecs, Karnataka Tells SC

SC to take up pleas seeking directions to Karnataka government to release Cauvery water for hearing on August 17. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Opposing Tamil Nadu’s plea, Karnataka told the Supreme Court that the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) erred in approving the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) directive to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily for 15 days, arguing that the 2026‑27 water year has been a distress year due to the El Niño effect.

The Karnataka government filed the response through senior advocate Mohan V Katarki and advocate Nishanth Patil to an application filed by Tamil Nadu.

The response said that the Cauvery basin physiographically spread across the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry. “It is a seasonal basin depending on the performance of the South-West monsoon in Karnataka (June to September) and North-West monsoon in Tamil Nadu (August to January) and Puducherry”, said the response.

The state government said this water year of 2026-27 has admittedly been a distress year so far, caused by the El Niño effect due to the rise in temperature in the Pacific Ocean. The resulting situation in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka, in terms of inflow into the four major reservoirs, has been lower by about 65.76% on July 28, it added.

“However, the CWRC on 28.07.2026 recommended that the State of Karnataka should ensure flows at the rate of 3,500 cusecs per day at the inter-State border Biligundlu for a period of 15 days from 29.07.2026 to 12.08.2026," it said.

“However, the State of Karnataka represented against the said recommendation to the CWMA, which by its decision dated 30.07.2026 upheld the recommendation of CWRC erroneously," said the Karnataka government.

The response added, “The hurried and premature decision of the CWRC, upheld by the CWMA, fortunately has worked out. The State of Karnataka has been able to ensure water from its Kabini reservoir due to large inflows in the reservoir due to the good rainfall in the Wayanad area above the Kabini catchment, which lies in the State of Kerala."

The state government also brought on record data showing that releases from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs have already been reflected at the inter-State border at Biligundlu.

The state said that from 29.07.2026 to 10.08.2026, Karnataka has released 1,64,080 cusecs from its reservoirs, and after a time lag of two days, the flows have reached the inter-State border Biligundlu, as measured by the Central Water Commission gauge station.

“On 04.08.2026, 05.08.2026, 06.08.2026, 07.08.2026, 08.08.2026, 09.08.2026 and 10.08.2026 the flows of 13,850 cusecs, 19,097 cusecs, 19,393 cusecs, 11,924 cusecs, 6,560 cusecs, 5,976 cusecs and 7,942 cusecs have been measured at the said gauge station respectively," it said.