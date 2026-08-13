Cauvery Water Dispute: CWMA Wrongly Approved Release Of 12000 Cusecs, Karnataka Tells SC
Opposing Tamil Nadu’s plea, Karnataka told the SC that Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) erred in approving the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) directive.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 13, 2026 at 10:55 AM IST
New Delhi: Opposing Tamil Nadu’s plea, Karnataka told the Supreme Court that the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) erred in approving the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s (CWRC) directive to release 12,000 cusecs of water daily for 15 days, arguing that the 2026‑27 water year has been a distress year due to the El Niño effect.
The Karnataka government filed the response through senior advocate Mohan V Katarki and advocate Nishanth Patil to an application filed by Tamil Nadu.
The response said that the Cauvery basin physiographically spread across the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry. “It is a seasonal basin depending on the performance of the South-West monsoon in Karnataka (June to September) and North-West monsoon in Tamil Nadu (August to January) and Puducherry”, said the response.
The state government said this water year of 2026-27 has admittedly been a distress year so far, caused by the El Niño effect due to the rise in temperature in the Pacific Ocean. The resulting situation in the Cauvery basin in Karnataka, in terms of inflow into the four major reservoirs, has been lower by about 65.76% on July 28, it added.
“However, the CWRC on 28.07.2026 recommended that the State of Karnataka should ensure flows at the rate of 3,500 cusecs per day at the inter-State border Biligundlu for a period of 15 days from 29.07.2026 to 12.08.2026," it said.
“However, the State of Karnataka represented against the said recommendation to the CWMA, which by its decision dated 30.07.2026 upheld the recommendation of CWRC erroneously," said the Karnataka government.
The response added, “The hurried and premature decision of the CWRC, upheld by the CWMA, fortunately has worked out. The State of Karnataka has been able to ensure water from its Kabini reservoir due to large inflows in the reservoir due to the good rainfall in the Wayanad area above the Kabini catchment, which lies in the State of Kerala."
The state government also brought on record data showing that releases from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs have already been reflected at the inter-State border at Biligundlu.
The state said that from 29.07.2026 to 10.08.2026, Karnataka has released 1,64,080 cusecs from its reservoirs, and after a time lag of two days, the flows have reached the inter-State border Biligundlu, as measured by the Central Water Commission gauge station.
“On 04.08.2026, 05.08.2026, 06.08.2026, 07.08.2026, 08.08.2026, 09.08.2026 and 10.08.2026 the flows of 13,850 cusecs, 19,097 cusecs, 19,393 cusecs, 11,924 cusecs, 6,560 cusecs, 5,976 cusecs and 7,942 cusecs have been measured at the said gauge station respectively," it said.
The state said that, in total, from 29.07.2026 to 10.08.2026, Karnataka has ensured 86,797 cusecs at the inter-State border Biligundlu, as against 45,500 cusecs expected to be ensured as per the recommendation of CWRC upheld by the CWMA. Hence, the decision of the CWMA has been undoubtedly complied with, it added.
It said that Tamil Nadu unilaterally calculated distress from 01.06.2026 to 12.08.2026, claiming 26.954 TMC. Based on the unilateral and erroneous calculations, Tamil Nadu, by applying a factor of 46.34% to the inflows of four major reservoirs of the state of Karnataka in the Cauvery basin, has calculated its share of water to be ensured at the inter-State border, Biligundlu, it added.
“However, this ignores that the catchment up to these four reservoirs constitutes only 15.72% of the total Cauvery basin catchment or 34.79% of the catchment of the Cauvery basin up to the inter-State border, Biligundlu. No directions can be issued by this court on the wholly erroneous and unilateral determination by the State of Tamil Nadu," said the state’s response.
The state said the CWRC has recorded that the deficit in the cumulative inflows received in the 4 designated reservoirs in the state of Karnataka, as compared to the average of the last 30 years, during the period 01.06.2026 to 26.07.2026 as 64.61%.
“The CWRC had further recorded that, taking into consideration the live storage position of the designated reservoirs in the State of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, deficit in the flows realized at Biligundlu and giving due cognizance to the more challenging period ahead due to worsening El Nino conditions, the member from Karnataka need to ensure releases from its reservoirs so that the flows at the rate of 3,500 cusecs are realised at Biligundlu, starting from 29.07.2026 (8 am)for the next 15 days," said Karnataka.
The state said even this is on the higher side, considering the ground realities of drinking water needs, environmental requirements, and irrigation needs in Karnataka.
“The CWMA, in the meeting held on 11.08.2026, based on the erroneous recommendation of CWRC, has erroneously directed the State of Karnataka to ensure 12,000 cusecs per day for the next 15 days. The State of Karnataka reserves its right to challenge the decision separately before this court”, said Karnataka.
On August 12, the Supreme Court said pleas of the Tamil Nadu government and others, including the DMK, seeking directions to the Karnataka government to immediately release Cauvery waters to it will be taken up for hearing on August 17.
Also Read:
Cauvery Water Dispute: Mixed Response To Karnataka Bandh Call By Vatal Nagaraj On August 13