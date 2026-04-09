ETV Bharat / bharat

CWC To Discuss Women's Quota, Delimitation Issues On April 10

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will chair a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on April 10 to discuss and firm up the grand old party's view on the women’s reservation bill with senior leaders.

The CWC meeting has been convened in the wake of the Centre extending the Budget session from April 16-18 to pass key changes to the women’s reservation bill that grants a 33 per cent quota to women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

The women’s reservation bill, known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam via (Constitution 106th Amendment Act), was passed in 2023 and was to be implemented by 2029 after a census and delimitation of Lok Sabha seats were done.

The announcement for the extension of the Budget session was made by the Centre on April 2. The Congress insiders are concerned over the timing of the extension and said the Centre was trying to get political mileage by pushing changes to the key legislation days before the crucial assembly elections in Tamil Nadu (April 23) and West Bengal (April 23 and 29).

Although the Centre had made public its agenda on the women's reservation bill, the government had been silent over the issue of delimitation of the Lok Sabha seats, which would take the count up from 543 to 816.

The Congress thought the two issues were linked and was concerned that the Centre might bring up delimitation of parliamentary constituencies during the extended session through stealth in order to avoid the process of elaborate consultations that must precede the move.

The Congress believes the concept of women’s quota in various democratic institutions is the original idea of the grand old party and doesn’t want the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to take credit for it.

"Our former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had first empowered women in the country by bringing in the 64th and 65th Constitution amendments, which were passed only in the Rajya Sabha in 1989 to reserve one-third seats for women in the panchayats and nagar palikas. Later, the quotas were passed by both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha through the 73rd and 74th Constitution amendments in 1993 when PV Narasimha Rao was the prime minister", permanent invitee to the CWC Rajani Patil told ETV Bharat.