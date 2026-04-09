CWC To Discuss Women's Quota, Delimitation Issues On April 10
The meeting comes ahead of the extended Budget session of Parliament from April 16 to 18 to pass some changes to the women’s reservation bill.
Published : April 9, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge will chair a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on April 10 to discuss and firm up the grand old party's view on the women’s reservation bill with senior leaders.
The CWC meeting has been convened in the wake of the Centre extending the Budget session from April 16-18 to pass key changes to the women’s reservation bill that grants a 33 per cent quota to women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.
The women’s reservation bill, known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam via (Constitution 106th Amendment Act), was passed in 2023 and was to be implemented by 2029 after a census and delimitation of Lok Sabha seats were done.
The announcement for the extension of the Budget session was made by the Centre on April 2. The Congress insiders are concerned over the timing of the extension and said the Centre was trying to get political mileage by pushing changes to the key legislation days before the crucial assembly elections in Tamil Nadu (April 23) and West Bengal (April 23 and 29).
Although the Centre had made public its agenda on the women's reservation bill, the government had been silent over the issue of delimitation of the Lok Sabha seats, which would take the count up from 543 to 816.
The Congress thought the two issues were linked and was concerned that the Centre might bring up delimitation of parliamentary constituencies during the extended session through stealth in order to avoid the process of elaborate consultations that must precede the move.
The Congress believes the concept of women’s quota in various democratic institutions is the original idea of the grand old party and doesn’t want the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to take credit for it.
"Our former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had first empowered women in the country by bringing in the 64th and 65th Constitution amendments, which were passed only in the Rajya Sabha in 1989 to reserve one-third seats for women in the panchayats and nagar palikas. Later, the quotas were passed by both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha through the 73rd and 74th Constitution amendments in 1993 when PV Narasimha Rao was the prime minister", permanent invitee to the CWC Rajani Patil told ETV Bharat.
"We also passed the women’s reservation bill in the Rajya Sabha in 2010 when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister, but it could not be passed in the Lok Sabha due to the then-opposition. Empowering women in the country is the original idea of the Congress. The NDA government could have made changes to the women’s reservation bill in 2023 itself, but the Centre has brought up the legislation now only to get political mileage ahead of the Tamil Nadu and West Bengal elections," Patil said.
The CWC will also discuss the issue of delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, which is closely linked to the women’s quota issue. "They have not said anything about delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, but may bring it in suddenly. We had sought clarification from the government over the issue, but there was no response. How will women's quota be implemented without clarity on delimitation of Lok Sabha and Assembly seats," she said.
Congress insiders said there had been hints from the treasury benches that a proportionate increase of 50 per cent may be done in the existing Lok Sabha and Assembly seats, but the move might go against the interests of the southern, northwestern and northeastern states. However, there is no official word on the matter.
CWC member Kamleshwar Patel said the issue of delimitation was a complex matter and should come into force only after due consultations with the various political parties.
"First of all, there should be clarity and unanimity among all political parties on what formula will be applied for the delimitation of existing Lok Sabha and assembly seats. This can be done only after consultations with the parties who would like to express their concerns. Once an agreement is reached among the parties, the same can be implemented," Patel said.
"Further, the issue of women’s quota is also linked to the Census, which must include a caste census to give us the correct picture of the population of Other Backward Classes (OBC) groups, which constitute half the population. We have been demanding a quota for OBC women within the 33 per cent quota for them in the Lok Sabha and assemblies. Even if the government keeps one-third of reserved seats for SC and ST women, there is no clarity on what will happen to the OBC women," he said.
"The government is just rushing with the women’s quota issue without having a vision. They could have made the changes they are proposing now in 2023 itself. Our leadership had, in fact, challenged the BJP to roll out the women’s quota from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but they backed out. They are just trying to get mileage in West Bengal, which has a woman chief minister in Mamata Banerjee. I don't think they will get anything in Tamil Nadu. The special session looks like a move to divert public attention from the fuel crisis resulting from the Iran war," he added.
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