CWC Members Back Rahul Gandhi, Term National Herald Case Revival 'Politically Motivated'

New Delhi: Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was targeted by the Centre with an FIR in the National Herald case as he was exposing BJP’s vote theft, said Congress Working Committee members on Sunday.

The CWC members were miffed over the Delhi Police registering an FIR in the National Herald money laundering case in which former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi along with some others are accused. The grand old party has rejected the charges as bogus, saying the case was part of political witch-hunting by the BJP since it came to power at the Centre in 2014.

According to the CWC members, the latest targeting took place as Rahul had dubbed the ongoing summary intensive revision of voter lists in nine states and three UTs as 'vote theft; and asked the entire Congress to go bullish against the exercise.

They further cited that similar intimidation occurred when Rahul had exposed the controversial land acquisition bill, demonetization and three black farm laws in the past.

“Rahul Gandhi is the only Opposition leader in the country who has been regularly opposing the BJP and asking tough questions to the government over various policy issues be it the land acquisition bill, the 'notebandi' or the three black farm laws. Now they are worried how he has been exposing vote theft through various means," CWC member Jagdish Thakor told ETV Bharat.

He said, "Further he has directed the party to expose the ongoing SIR and is also mobilizing the Opposition parties over the issue. They don’t have answers to the questions raised by the Lop. Hence, they are targeting him with an FIR in the National Herald case to deflect public attention. The case is fake."