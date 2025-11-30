CWC Members Back Rahul Gandhi, Term National Herald Case Revival 'Politically Motivated'
The party veterans said Rahul had earlier exposed the BJP over land bill, farm laws and demonetization and will not be cowed down.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 5:09 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress leader and leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was targeted by the Centre with an FIR in the National Herald case as he was exposing BJP’s vote theft, said Congress Working Committee members on Sunday.
The CWC members were miffed over the Delhi Police registering an FIR in the National Herald money laundering case in which former Congress chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi along with some others are accused. The grand old party has rejected the charges as bogus, saying the case was part of political witch-hunting by the BJP since it came to power at the Centre in 2014.
According to the CWC members, the latest targeting took place as Rahul had dubbed the ongoing summary intensive revision of voter lists in nine states and three UTs as 'vote theft; and asked the entire Congress to go bullish against the exercise.
They further cited that similar intimidation occurred when Rahul had exposed the controversial land acquisition bill, demonetization and three black farm laws in the past.
“Rahul Gandhi is the only Opposition leader in the country who has been regularly opposing the BJP and asking tough questions to the government over various policy issues be it the land acquisition bill, the 'notebandi' or the three black farm laws. Now they are worried how he has been exposing vote theft through various means," CWC member Jagdish Thakor told ETV Bharat.
He said, "Further he has directed the party to expose the ongoing SIR and is also mobilizing the Opposition parties over the issue. They don’t have answers to the questions raised by the Lop. Hence, they are targeting him with an FIR in the National Herald case to deflect public attention. The case is fake."
Thakor further stated, “But what they don’t realize is that such tactics don’t work on the Lop. They should have learnt this from past experience. Once he identifies an issue, he takes it to its logical conclusion. What is worrying the BJP is that it is getting exposed among the public over 'vote theft'. Our December 14 rally against SIR in Delhi will send that message across the country.”
The SIR is going on in Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal and three UTs- Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry. Assam is also undergoing special revision of voter list which is different from SIR.
CWC permanent invitee Girish Chodankar said after the recent Bihar elections in which the Opposition INDIA bloc was defeated, the BJP tried to pin the entire blame on Rahul Gandhi who had led an aggressive campaign against SIR before the polls.
“The Bihar defeat was mainly because of vote theft and luring the women voters with Rs 10,000 payouts. They deleted the Opposition votes through the SIR. They then tried to defame our leader over the Bihar results but he is not going to give up on the vote theft issue. In fact, he has exposed vote theft in several other places with no response from the Election Commission,” Chodankar told ETV Bharat.
Congress insiders said the National Herald case was revived a day before the winter session of Parliament in which vote theft will be the key issue to be flagged by the grand old party. The Congress, which has been flagging the shortcomings in the SIR including the short time span and related deaths of BLOs, will press for a full debate on all the aspects of the controversial voter list revision exercise in the House.
“Every action has an opposite reaction. The more they target our leader, the firmer his resolve gets. The BJP has not realized the pedigree of Rahul Gandhi who comes from a family whose members never surrendered to any threats. Moreover, the public is also able to see through the vote theft issue and has realized the threat to democracy. The BJP may go aggressive in the House over their Bihar win but the Congress is not going to step back. Recently, 11 lakh fake voters in Mumbai have been revealed. Earlier we had leveled similar vote theft across the state but yet no clarification from the EC,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra BM Sandeep told ETV Bharat.
Also Read
Sonia Gandhi To Chair Congress Parliament Strategy Session On November 30