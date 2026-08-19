ETV Bharat / bharat

CWC Meet: Modi Government 'Ruined' The Future Of Country's Youth, Says Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, alleging that the ruling dispensation has ruined the future of the youth of the country since it came to power.

In his opening remarks at the Cong Working Committee (CWC) Meeting, in presence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, at the Indira Bhawan here, Kharge while referring to the country's youth said, "India is one of the youngest countries in the world, yet our young people are struggling to find quality education and meaningful employment. In the last 12 years, the Modi government has ruined the future of the youth."

Lashing out at the government, he said, "Instead of opening new schools, 94,000 schools have been closed in recent years. In the race for privatisation, higher education is continuously becoming more expensive and out of reach for ordinary families. RSS people are increasingly taking control of educational institutions."

"Even after studying, our young people face paper leaks, irregularities in recruitment examinations and delays in appointments. The worst affected in this are children from poor backgrounds. That is why the anger rising among the youth across the country is not a one-day affair. This government has never had the time to listen to them. To avoid the problem, the government has always sought some temporary fix. Therefore, they have been forced to take to the streets," Kharge said.

Citing the recently concluded Monsoon session of Parliament, he said, "In Parliament too, we all tried to ensure wide-ranging deliberation on issues of education and examinations. Discussion on the force against students, fixing accountability. But Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah kept avoiding questions throughout the entire monsoon session. Now they have started speaking, but instead of addressing the youth's questions, they are amplifying non-issues."

Referring to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, he said, "We remember Rajiv Gandhi’s focus on young people, education and skills, and his vision of giving the youth a greater role in nation-building. The time has come for Congress to put forward a clear 'Education-to-Employment' roadmap so that our young people have better opportunities and a more secure future."