CWC Constitutes Technical Expert Group On Srisailam Project Repairs

Srisailam: Amid safety concerns around the Srisailam dam, the Central Water Commission has decided to constitute a Technical Expert Group to assess damage to the plunge pool following the recommendations made by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).

While expert committee recommendations over the past six to seven years remained only on paper, the Central Water Commission (CWC), he NDSA had in May last year recommended to assess the damage to the plunge pool of the dam based on a request from the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department.

The expert group will include officials from the CWC, Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS), Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), engineers from both Telugu states, and a director-level officer from the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). In this regard, the CWC has written letters to both states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Damage to the apron below the Srisailam dam and the formation of a massive crater in the plunge pool (the area where water plunges after being released from the gates) have posed a serious threat to the dam’s safety. A team led by NDSA Chairman Anil Jain inspected the dam last year and expressed grave concern.