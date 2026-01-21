CWC Constitutes Technical Expert Group On Srisailam Project Repairs
The move comes following recommendations by the National Dam Safety Authority to assess damage to the dam's plunge pool.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Srisailam: Amid safety concerns around the Srisailam dam, the Central Water Commission has decided to constitute a Technical Expert Group to assess damage to the plunge pool following the recommendations made by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA).
While expert committee recommendations over the past six to seven years remained only on paper, the Central Water Commission (CWC), he NDSA had in May last year recommended to assess the damage to the plunge pool of the dam based on a request from the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department.
The expert group will include officials from the CWC, Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS), Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), engineers from both Telugu states, and a director-level officer from the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB). In this regard, the CWC has written letters to both states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
Damage to the apron below the Srisailam dam and the formation of a massive crater in the plunge pool (the area where water plunges after being released from the gates) have posed a serious threat to the dam’s safety. A team led by NDSA Chairman Anil Jain inspected the dam last year and expressed grave concern.
A report outlining the required corrective measures was submitted in May 2025. The authority expressed concern that despite inspections and reports by several committees over the years, restoration works were not carried out, and compromises were made on dam safety.
The NDSA report stated that a pit had formed from 50 to 220 meters downstream from the end of the apron, and the plunge pool depth ranged from 122 meters to as much as 160 meters. To prevent further erosion of the plunge pool and damage to the spillway, it recommended replacing cylinders numbered 1 to 39.
The authority also suggested short-term and long-term measures for dam repairs and called for stability analysis of blocks 8 to 12. For long-term measures, the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department was advised to consult the Central Water Commission.
