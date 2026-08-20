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Customs Seizes USD 15,500 Concealed In Casserole Cap, Fake Baggage Bottom At IGI Airport

The recovered substance was handed over to the police for further necessary action.

Customs Seizes USD 15,500 Concealed In Casserole Cap, Fake Baggage Bottom At IGI Airport
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By PTI

Published : August 20, 2026 at 9:18 AM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Customs officials recovered USD 15,500, concealed in fake bottom of the baggage and inside the cap of a casserole, from a Dubai-bound passenger at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

Acting on specific information provided by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Customs officers intercepted the passenger travelling on August 17, an official statement said. The officials conducted a thorough examination of his checked-in baggage and recovered the foreign currency from the concealed compartments, the statement said.

"Thorough examination of his checked-in baggage led to recovery of USD 15,500, concealed in a fake bottom of the baggage and inside the cap of a casserole," it said. The unusual concealment method came to light during the detailed baggage examination.

Further investigation into the case is underway. In a separate seizure, Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers, acting on intelligence developed through profiling, recovered a leftover package in a flight weighing 498 grams, suspected to contain hydroponic weed (ganja). The recovered substance was handed over to police for further necessary action under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Also read:

  1. Crores Worth Fake Medicines Seized In Karnataka; Govt Plans SIT Probe Into Interstate Counterfeit Drug Network
  2. Income Tax Officials Seize Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 2 Crore At Chennai Railway Station

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NOTE SEIZED AT DELHI AIRPORT
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