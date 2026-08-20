ETV Bharat / bharat

Customs Seizes USD 15,500 Concealed In Casserole Cap, Fake Baggage Bottom At IGI Airport

New Delhi: Customs officials recovered USD 15,500, concealed in fake bottom of the baggage and inside the cap of a casserole, from a Dubai-bound passenger at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

Acting on specific information provided by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Customs officers intercepted the passenger travelling on August 17, an official statement said. The officials conducted a thorough examination of his checked-in baggage and recovered the foreign currency from the concealed compartments, the statement said.