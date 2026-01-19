ETV Bharat / bharat

Custody Battle: SC Grants 4 Weeks To Centre To Trace Russian Woman, Her Child

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted four weeks to the Centre to trace a Russian woman, who had fled to Moscow with her child amid a bitter custody battle with her estranged Indian husband.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi took note of the submissions of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, that sincere efforts were on to trace the woman and the child. The law officer said that Interpol notices have also been issued to trace and bring them back to India.

"I am having some updates... Please grant us a few more weeks, and we will file an updated report," the law officer said, adding that Russia is an "all-weather friend."

The bench agreed and granted four weeks to the Centre. Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs filed reports in a sealed cover. The bench asked the law officer to take up "the issue on a continuous basis with the Indian Embassy at Moscow, so as to call upon the Investigating Committee of the Russian Federation to trace out the child and the petitioner-mother."

"It will be highly appreciated if a Report with regard to the well-being of the child is obtained and produced before us," the bench had said on November 28 last year. Before that, the bench had observed that it did not want to pass any order which could hurt the India-Russia relationship.

It, however, emphasised the need for proper coordination as it pointed out the diplomatic challenge for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian Embassy in Moscow, and the Russian Embassy in Delhi, to find a resolution to the issue and take steps to restore the child to the custody of the apex court.