Custodial Violence Not Official Police Duty, But Crime: Allahabad High Court, Refusing Accused Cops Relief
From medical reports of injuries, the Court concluded that those arrested were beaten repeatedly inside the police station after their hands and feet were tied.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has upheld a decision to reject the discharge applications of police personnel accused of repeatedly beating individuals and molesting women in police custody. The Court said such violence cannot be considered part of police duty and can only be termed as a crime.
Justice Madan Pal Singh issued the order regarding two applications filed by the accused police personnel — Shivani Joshi and two others (including a female officer). The Court observed that individuals in custody had their hands and feet tied with ropes and were beaten repeatedly while lying face-down.
The applications challenged a September 27, 2024, order by a trial court — pertaining to a case at the Baberu police station in Banda district — which had dismissed their discharge pleas. Claiming protection under Section 197 of the CrPC, the petitioners argued that their actions were committed during the discharge of official duties. The High Court found no error in the trial court's decision to reject the discharge applications and dismissed both pleas, deeming them to be without any substantive basis.
Details Of The Case
The case involves an FIR that was registered at the Baberu police station under sections 147, 323, 504, and 506 of the IPC in 2022. During the investigation, sub-inspector Dilip Kumar Mishra issued notices under Section 41A of the CrPC to secure the cooperation of the accused.
Four constables were sent to Padri village to serve these notices. According to the prosecution, the accused and their family members verbally abused and assaulted the police constables, tore up or snatched the notices, threw bricks and stones, and snatched constable Sukhbir Singh's mobile phone.
Following this, a police force was dispatched to the village. Four women were arrested on the night of May 13, 2022, while four men — including an informant — were arrested the following day. Subsequently, the complainant accused the police personnel of unlawful assault, molestation, custodial violence, robbery, and framing him in a false case. Following an order on his petition, an FIR was registered against nine named individuals — including the petitioners — and several unidentified police personnel.
The High Court examined the medical reports of the complainant and his relatives, which documented multiple injuries including bruises and swelling on their hips, thighs, legs, chests, and other parts of their bodies. The Court observed that the injuries indicated repeated beatings while in custody at the police station, indicating the involvement of the petitioning police personnel as well.
The court noted that hands and legs of the complainant and his relatives were tied with ropes, they were made to lie face down, and blows were inflicted specifically on their hips, thighs, and calves. The Court categorically stated that such violence could not be considered part of police duty.
According to the records, the complainant sustained a bleeding injury from a fall to the ground during the arrest, while three others suffered injuries caused by a blunt object. Based on this, the Court went on to dismiss as completely absurd the explanation that all four would necessarily bleed if they fell and sustained injuries during arrest.
High Court Agrees With Trial Court
The Court also noted that the trial court had ordered a medical board examination of all eight injured persons, which revealed the extent of their injuries. It was observed that had this not occurred, only the false report prepared by the police would have remained on record, thereby eliminating any possibility of uncovering the crime committed against the injured individuals.
The police personnel argued that the incidents occurred during the discharge of their official duties, making prior sanction under Section 197 of the CrPC mandatory. The High Court rejected this plea, considering the nature of the alleged acts and the injuries sustained. The Court noted that a chargesheet was filed under sections 147, 148, 323, 504, 452, 354, and 395 of the IPC, and the trial court took cognisance of the matter; the charges included an offense under Section 354 of the IPC.
Citing the explanation to Section 197(1) of the CrPC, the Court stated that no sanction is required when a public servant is accused of an offense under Section 354 of the IPC. The Court further observed that the petitioners had previously challenged the cognisance and summoning order before the High Court, but withdrew the petition after obtaining leave to appear before the competent court and file a proper bail application.
Despite this, they neither surrendered before the trial court, nor secured bail prior to filing their discharge applications. Hence, the High Court held that the discharge applications, seeking protection under Section 197, were not maintainable. And so, the High Court upheld the trial court's order, rejecting the discharge applications.
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