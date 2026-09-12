ETV Bharat / bharat

Custodial Violence Not Official Police Duty, But Crime: Allahabad High Court, Refusing Accused Cops Relief

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has upheld a decision to reject the discharge applications of police personnel accused of repeatedly beating individuals and molesting women in police custody. The Court said such violence cannot be considered part of police duty and can only be termed as a crime.

Justice Madan Pal Singh issued the order regarding two applications filed by the accused police personnel — Shivani Joshi and two others (including a female officer). The Court observed that individuals in custody had their hands and feet tied with ropes and were beaten repeatedly while lying face-down.

The applications challenged a September 27, 2024, order by a trial court — pertaining to a case at the Baberu police station in Banda district — which had dismissed their discharge pleas. Claiming protection under Section 197 of the CrPC, the petitioners argued that their actions were committed during the discharge of official duties. The High Court found no error in the trial court's decision to reject the discharge applications and dismissed both pleas, deeming them to be without any substantive basis.

Details Of The Case

The case involves an FIR that was registered at the Baberu police station under sections 147, 323, 504, and 506 of the IPC in 2022. During the investigation, sub-inspector Dilip Kumar Mishra issued notices under Section 41A of the CrPC to secure the cooperation of the accused.

Four constables were sent to Padri village to serve these notices. According to the prosecution, the accused and their family members verbally abused and assaulted the police constables, tore up or snatched the notices, threw bricks and stones, and snatched constable Sukhbir Singh's mobile phone.

Following this, a police force was dispatched to the village. Four women were arrested on the night of May 13, 2022, while four men — including an informant — were arrested the following day. Subsequently, the complainant accused the police personnel of unlawful assault, molestation, custodial violence, robbery, and framing him in a false case. Following an order on his petition, an FIR was registered against nine named individuals — including the petitioners — and several unidentified police personnel.

The High Court examined the medical reports of the complainant and his relatives, which documented multiple injuries including bruises and swelling on their hips, thighs, legs, chests, and other parts of their bodies. The Court observed that the injuries indicated repeated beatings while in custody at the police station, indicating the involvement of the petitioning police personnel as well.