ETV Bharat / bharat

CUSAT Researchers Win Patent For AI-Based Aptitude Mapping And Career Guidance System

Ernakulam: Researchers from the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have secured a Central Government patent for an Artificial Intelligence-based system designed to identify students' aptitudes and recommend suitable career paths with greater scientific accuracy.

The innovation - expected to transform career counselling and education in India - was developed by Dr Sudeep Elayidom, professor in the Department of Computer Science at CUSAT, and Dr Anupama, a teacher with Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth Deemed-to-be-University. Sudeep has published several peer-reviewed international research papers in such reputed and renowned journals such as Data Science and Machine Learning.

Sudeep told ETV Bharat that the system moves beyond conventional aptitude tests that rely mainly on questionnaires and multiple-choice answers. "Instead, it combines multiple technologies to analyse a student's natural abilities, interests and behavioural patterns to provide more reliable career guidance," he said.

The AI platform integrates four major scientific domains - psychology, artificial intelligence, computer vision and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Psychological assessment helps understand a student's interests, stress levels and mental state, while AI algorithms process complex behavioural data to reduce human bias in evaluations.

Computer vision technology analyses body language, facial expressions and gestures, while IoT devices and classroom sensors enable continuous collection of learning-related data. Researchers say this combination allows the system to create a detailed profile of a student's strengths and potential areas of excellence.

Visual Monitoring Unit