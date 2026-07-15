CUSAT Researchers Win Patent For AI-Based Aptitude Mapping And Career Guidance System
The technology could help reduce the uncertainty faced by students and parents during educational decisions and minimise the influence of external pressures in career selection.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 6:10 PM IST
Ernakulam: Researchers from the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) have secured a Central Government patent for an Artificial Intelligence-based system designed to identify students' aptitudes and recommend suitable career paths with greater scientific accuracy.
The innovation - expected to transform career counselling and education in India - was developed by Dr Sudeep Elayidom, professor in the Department of Computer Science at CUSAT, and Dr Anupama, a teacher with Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth Deemed-to-be-University. Sudeep has published several peer-reviewed international research papers in such reputed and renowned journals such as Data Science and Machine Learning.
Sudeep told ETV Bharat that the system moves beyond conventional aptitude tests that rely mainly on questionnaires and multiple-choice answers. "Instead, it combines multiple technologies to analyse a student's natural abilities, interests and behavioural patterns to provide more reliable career guidance," he said.
The AI platform integrates four major scientific domains - psychology, artificial intelligence, computer vision and the Internet of Things (IoT).
Psychological assessment helps understand a student's interests, stress levels and mental state, while AI algorithms process complex behavioural data to reduce human bias in evaluations.
Computer vision technology analyses body language, facial expressions and gestures, while IoT devices and classroom sensors enable continuous collection of learning-related data. Researchers say this combination allows the system to create a detailed profile of a student's strengths and potential areas of excellence.
Visual Monitoring Unit
A dedicated online portal has already been launched where students can undergo assessments. The collected information is processed through neural network models to generate recommendations on suitable academic streams and future careers.
Sudeep said the long-term vision is to deploy the technology directly in classrooms through specially designed visual monitoring units capable of analysing attentiveness, learning behaviour and engagement with various subjects in real time.
"Rather than depending solely on examination scores or self-reported interests, the system studies how students naturally respond to different learning environments and activities," he explained.
Researchers believe the technology could help reduce the uncertainty faced by students and parents during crucial educational decisions and minimise the influence of external pressures in career selection.
With industries and job markets changing rapidly, the team believes the innovation has the potential to reshape career counselling in schools and educational institutions by helping students discover professions aligned with their inherent talents and abilities.
The researchers believe the patented technology will eventually lead to a significant transformation in India's education and career guidance (ECG) sector.
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