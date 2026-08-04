ETV Bharat / bharat

Currently Nine Trade Disputes Pending Against India Under WTO Rules: Govt

New Delhi: There are currently nine trade disputes pending against India under the World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, including those filed by countries such as Japan, Brazil, and Australia, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said the Department of Commerce engages the services of the Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL), the Centre for WTO Studies (CWS), and empanelled law firms for representing and assisting in the defence of India's interests in WTO disputes.

As per available records, an amount of about Rs 2.43 crore has been incurred towards services of empanelled law firms in relation to these nine disputes, he said. He added that since proceedings are ongoing, any further expenditure is contingent upon the progress and requirements of the respective disputes.

"There are currently nine disputes pending against India under the WTO Understanding on Rules and Procedures Governing the Settlement of Disputes, commonly referred to as the WTO Dispute Settlement Understanding," Prasada said. According to the details provided by the minister in his reply, the complainants of these disputes are Japan (two cases), Brazil, Australia, Guatemala, European Union (EU), Chinese Taipe, and China (two complaints).

THE DISPUTES

1. Certain measures by India on imports of iron and steel products.

Japan has filed its complaint against these measures in May 2019. The dispute concerns Japan's challenge to India's safeguard measures on certain iron and steel products. India has maintained that the measures were WTO-consistent and continued to apply them until they expired in the ordinary course.

New Delhi has appealed the WTO's dispute panel report, and the appeal remains pending due to the non-functioning of the WTO Appellate Body.

2. India's measures on sugar and sugarcane.

Brazil, Australia, and Guatemala are the complainants in this. These disputes are related to India's domestic support to sugarcane producers and alleged export subsidies for sugar.

These countries alleged that the measures are inconsistent with provisions of the WTO's Agreement on Agriculture as well as Agreement on Subsidies and Countervailing Measures (ASCM).

India contested these claims before the WTO panel and maintained that its sugar support policies and export-related schemes are in accordance with its WTO commitments and rights under these agreements.