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Current Climate Pledges Will Cut Emissions By Just 6% By 2035, Far Off Track: UN Report

The flag of the United Nations flies during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the UN headquarters, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. ( AP )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: If countries implement their current climate pledges, global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are expected to drop only 6 per cent below 2019 levels by 2035, meaning the projected reduction is substantially off track compared to the dip required to limit global warming, a UN report released on Tuesday said.

The '2026 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Synthesis Report' by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said even if these commitments -- called NDCs -- are fully implemented, including conditional elements, emissions are likely to be just 9 per cent below 2019 levels by 2035.

The report comes days after another UN report revealed that the 1.5-degree Celsius temperature target was now completely out of reach. It also stated that the best the world could do is restrict the global rise in temperatures to 1.8 degrees Celsius and try to pull it back. The new report noted that most of the new NDCs are linked to long-term decarbonisation targets, which involve reaching net zero emissions between 2040 and 2070, with the majority for 2050.