Curbs Lifted From Kashmir After Five Days, Internet Services Restored
A senior police official said that the 4G and 5G data and prepaid services have also been restored in the evening.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have lifted curbs in the Valley five days after they were imposed to thwart protests against the assassination of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an Israeli-US attack on February 28.
The restrictions were removed on Friday evening from Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, which was barricaded with tin sheets and spools of barbed wire to disallow another assembly of Shia mourners at the Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower).
On Sunday, hundreds of Shia mourners had gathered at Lal Chowk to protest against the assassination of Khamenei and the attack on Iran by Israel and the US.
A senior police official said that curbs have been lifted from Srinagar’s Lal Chowk and other Shia-populated areas, which were placed on Monday. He said that the 4G and 5G data and prepaid services have also been restored in the evening.
The official said that peaceful rallies were held in Budgam and other Shia-populated areas but there was no violent incident reported during these rallies and assemblies. The authorities had disallowed Friday congregation prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta in Srinagar and also placed Hurriyat Conference chairman and chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.
"I have also been placed under house arrest, and in these greatly blessed days, when thousands come to the mosques seeking blessings and guidance, the pulpit of Jama Masjid is silent and all lanes and by lanes leading to the mosque barricaded. It is very sad and unfortunate," Mirwaiz wrote on X.
Mirwaiz said that Muslims across the world are aggrieved and deeply anxious by Israeli and American aggression in the region. "Israel and America want to reshape the region to suit their interests, and for that they are willing to go to any extent, as the brutal killing of the head of a country and a great spiritual leader, Ayatullah Khamenei and the attack on a sovereign nation Iran, are plunging the entire region into a crisis and grief, shows," he said.
Expressing his solidarity with the people of Iran and Palestinians, Mirwaiz said the Ummah cannot be divided in moments like this. When injustice is inflicted upon one part, pain is felt by the entire body.
Despite restrictions, peaceful protests were held in Budgam and other Shia-populated areas in Valley against the US and Israel.
National Conference Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi led protests rally in Budgam town. Condemning the BJP-led government's ‘silence’ on attacks on Iran, Mehdi said that the country is siding with Iran, but it is the "anti-Muslim policy of the BJP that is now impacting the foreign policy of the country".
The Shia leader also demanded the quashing of FIRs against the protesters and mourners. However, he said that police must prove it in court with evidence against those who have been accused of being involved in violence during these protests.
Speaking about the FIR, he said that such tactics by the police won't silence him. "I will keep speaking, be it the polices of the BJP, atrocities by police or silence of the elected government in our state."