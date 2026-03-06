ETV Bharat / bharat

Curbs Lifted From Kashmir After Five Days, Internet Services Restored

Jammu and Kshmir has seen protest from mourners over the assassination of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have lifted curbs in the Valley five days after they were imposed to thwart protests against the assassination of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an Israeli-US attack on February 28.

The restrictions were removed on Friday evening from Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, which was barricaded with tin sheets and spools of barbed wire to disallow another assembly of Shia mourners at the Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower).

On Sunday, hundreds of Shia mourners had gathered at Lal Chowk to protest against the assassination of Khamenei and the attack on Iran by Israel and the US.

A senior police official said that curbs have been lifted from Srinagar’s Lal Chowk and other Shia-populated areas, which were placed on Monday. He said that the 4G and 5G data and prepaid services have also been restored in the evening.

The official said that peaceful rallies were held in Budgam and other Shia-populated areas but there was no violent incident reported during these rallies and assemblies. The authorities had disallowed Friday congregation prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta in Srinagar and also placed Hurriyat Conference chairman and chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest.

"I have also been placed under house arrest, and in these greatly blessed days, when thousands come to the mosques seeking blessings and guidance, the pulpit of Jama Masjid is silent and all lanes and by lanes leading to the mosque barricaded. It is very sad and unfortunate," Mirwaiz wrote on X.