Curbing Cybercrime: Four Crore Mobile Phones Deactivated In Past Two Years

Shimla: With mobile phones in almost every hand today, the rise in telecom services has been accompanied by an increase in cybercrime and financial fraud cases. As part of the nationwide drive to curb cybercrime, four crore suspected mobile connections have been deactivated in the past two years.

Additionally, authorities have recovered 6,00,000 stolen mobile handsets in a major success, and the number of telecom service users in the country has now reached 122 crore. These achievements were reported at the annual North India conference on telecom security issues held at Kyari Ghat in Solan district, where over 100 officials from various states participated. During the conference, police officials from participating states also discussed the recovery of stolen mobile phones with the support of the telecom department.

In terms of recovery of stolen mobile phones, Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district ranks fifth in the country. Meanwhile, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir ranks first, followed by Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) in second place and Gurugram (Haryana) in third place.

Measures to crack down on illegal telecom networks were discussed at Kyari Ghat. The conference was attended by Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecommunications) and Chairman of the Digital Communications Commission.

'Telecom Service Misuse Is A Global Problem'