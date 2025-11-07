Curbing Cybercrime: Four Crore Mobile Phones Deactivated In Past Two Years
The North India telecom security conference reported the recovery of six lakh stolen phones and a national telecom user base of 122 crore
Published : November 7, 2025 at 1:05 PM IST
Shimla: With mobile phones in almost every hand today, the rise in telecom services has been accompanied by an increase in cybercrime and financial fraud cases. As part of the nationwide drive to curb cybercrime, four crore suspected mobile connections have been deactivated in the past two years.
Additionally, authorities have recovered 6,00,000 stolen mobile handsets in a major success, and the number of telecom service users in the country has now reached 122 crore. These achievements were reported at the annual North India conference on telecom security issues held at Kyari Ghat in Solan district, where over 100 officials from various states participated. During the conference, police officials from participating states also discussed the recovery of stolen mobile phones with the support of the telecom department.
In terms of recovery of stolen mobile phones, Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district ranks fifth in the country. Meanwhile, Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir ranks first, followed by Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) in second place and Gurugram (Haryana) in third place.
Measures to crack down on illegal telecom networks were discussed at Kyari Ghat. The conference was attended by Neeraj Mittal, Secretary (Telecommunications) and Chairman of the Digital Communications Commission.
'Telecom Service Misuse Is A Global Problem'
Dr Mittal said cybercrime, financial fraud and the misuse of telecom services have now become global challenges. These issues were discussed at the annual security conference organised by the Himachal Pradesh Licensed Service Area (LSA) of the telecom department, held under the theme of 'Strong Communication and Innovative Security.'
Initiatives such as Sanchar Saathi, the Financial Fraud Risk Index, and the Central Equipment Identity Register have helped curb telecom-related crimes. Discussing the government’s efforts, the Telecom Secretary said the focus is on ensuring secure and uninterrupted telecom services.
Officials from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, along with officers from Union Territories, participated. Representatives from the RBI, the State Bank of India, and telecom companies such as Airtel, Jio, Vodafone, and BSNL were also present.
The conference primarily focused on preventing illegal telecom networks, financial fraud, cyber scams, mobile phone theft, digital arrest cases, and ensuring the security of data and communication. Police superintendents from districts that excelled in recovering stolen mobile phones, with the help of the telecom department, were awarded certificates as recognition of their achievements.
