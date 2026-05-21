ETV Bharat / bharat

Curb 'VIP Culture' In Hospitals, Strengthen Security Protocols For Doctors, Healthcare Workers: FAIMA to Nadda

New Delhi: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written to Union Health Minister J P Nadda seeking urgent measures to curb “VIP culture” in hospitals and strengthen security protocols for doctors and healthcare workers amid rising incidents of violence and intimidation inside medical institutions across the country.

On Wednesday, doctors at the Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj came under attack by angry lawyers over allegations that the doctors were not treating an injured lawyer properly.

"We treated the lawyer following all protocols. However, there were many more patients in the hospital at that particular time. It’s not correct that our doctors were rude or they did not treat the victim," Dr Jaspreet Singh, FAIMA national spokesperson and RDA president of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College at Jhansi, told ETV Bharat.

Services were disrupted at SRN Hospital on Wednesday following a clash between doctors and lawyers, leaving patients stranded. The incident reportedly began when a woman lawyer was brought to the hospital following a road accident.

Following the incident, FAIMA shot off a letter addressed to Nadda expressing concern over increasing cases of doctors allegedly being threatened, manhandled or pressured for preferential treatment of patients linked to influential individuals.

"Hospitals function on the principles of medical ethics, triage and clinical urgency. Any attempt to force doctors to provide out-of-turn treatment compromises patient care and disrupts healthcare delivery systems," FAIMA president Dr Dubyala Srinath told ETV Bharat.

Referring to the Prayagraj incident where doctors were allegedly threatened for preferential treatment, Srinath said, "No patient should receive preferential treatment on the basis of political influence, status or power."