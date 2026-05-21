Curb 'VIP Culture' In Hospitals, Strengthen Security Protocols For Doctors, Healthcare Workers: FAIMA to Nadda
India does not have a single nationwide law exclusively protecting doctors and healthcare workers from violence in all situations, writes ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has written to Union Health Minister J P Nadda seeking urgent measures to curb “VIP culture” in hospitals and strengthen security protocols for doctors and healthcare workers amid rising incidents of violence and intimidation inside medical institutions across the country.
On Wednesday, doctors at the Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj came under attack by angry lawyers over allegations that the doctors were not treating an injured lawyer properly.
"We treated the lawyer following all protocols. However, there were many more patients in the hospital at that particular time. It’s not correct that our doctors were rude or they did not treat the victim," Dr Jaspreet Singh, FAIMA national spokesperson and RDA president of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College at Jhansi, told ETV Bharat.
Services were disrupted at SRN Hospital on Wednesday following a clash between doctors and lawyers, leaving patients stranded. The incident reportedly began when a woman lawyer was brought to the hospital following a road accident.
Following the incident, FAIMA shot off a letter addressed to Nadda expressing concern over increasing cases of doctors allegedly being threatened, manhandled or pressured for preferential treatment of patients linked to influential individuals.
"Hospitals function on the principles of medical ethics, triage and clinical urgency. Any attempt to force doctors to provide out-of-turn treatment compromises patient care and disrupts healthcare delivery systems," FAIMA president Dr Dubyala Srinath told ETV Bharat.
Referring to the Prayagraj incident where doctors were allegedly threatened for preferential treatment, Srinath said, "No patient should receive preferential treatment on the basis of political influence, status or power."
FAIMA’s demand
The association demanded strict directions to both government and private hospitals against VIP interference in clinical decision-making and patient prioritisation. It also called for restrictions on unnecessary attendants and crowd gatherings inside hospital premises, especially during emergency situations.
Among other measures, FAIMA sought mandatory security protocols, controlled entry systems, regulation of mobile phone recordings inside sensitive clinical areas and immediate legal action against individuals involved in violence or obstruction of healthcare services.
The demand comes amid growing concerns over attacks on doctors and healthcare workers across India. The issue of the attack on doctors gained nationwide attention after the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College in August 2024. The incident triggered protests and strikes by doctors across the country.
"Every alternate day, we receive complaints of such incidents where fellow doctors came under attack from patients’ relatives," said Dr Srinath.
Doctors and healthcare workers have continuously served the nation under difficult circumstances so a safe professional environment is essential not only for healthcare providers but also for the larger public interest, Dr Srinath added.
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