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Curacao-Flagged Tanker Carrying Iranian Oil Reaches India

The Curacao-flagged oil tanker Jaya has reached the Odisha coast and is carrying Iranian oil to India for the first time after 7 years.

Curacao flagged oil tanker Jaya
Representational Image (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hyderabad: A Curacao-flagged oil tanker, Jaya, reached the Odisha coast and is currently anchored there, according to Marine Traffic data. This ship is carrying Iranian oil to India for the first time after a period of 7 years. Reports suggest that it has over two million barrels of crude oil.

More details to follow....

TAGGED:

OIL TANKER JAYA REACHES INDIA
JAYA
IRAN WAR
CURACAO FLAGGED OIL TANKER JAYA

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