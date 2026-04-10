Curacao-Flagged Tanker Carrying Iranian Oil Reaches India
The Curacao-flagged oil tanker Jaya has reached the Odisha coast and is carrying Iranian oil to India for the first time after 7 years.
Representational Image (ANI)
Published : April 10, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Hyderabad: A Curacao-flagged oil tanker, Jaya, reached the Odisha coast and is currently anchored there, according to Marine Traffic data. This ship is carrying Iranian oil to India for the first time after a period of 7 years. Reports suggest that it has over two million barrels of crude oil.
More details to follow....