ETV Bharat / bharat

Curacao-Flagged Tanker Carrying Iranian Oil Reaches India

Hyderabad: A Curacao-flagged oil tanker, Jaya, reached the Odisha coast and is currently anchored there, according to Marine Traffic data. This ship is carrying Iranian oil to India for the first time after a period of 7 years. Reports suggest that it has over two million barrels of crude oil.