Culture Has Key Role In Fostering Dialogue: Pakistan Minister At SCO Forum In Delhi
The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
By PTI
Published : November 20, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Culture has a very "key role" to play in fostering dialogue between the two sides, Pakistan Minister Musadik Malik said here on Friday, asserting that discussions can move forward only through mutual understanding. He was interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being hosted by India at the historic Purana Quila in the national capital.
Asked about the role culture can play in fostering better ties between India and Pakistan, Malik said: "Culture has a very key role to play". However, he said culture was not just about two countries but had a regional role.
"Unless we understand each other, our way of thinking and manners of living, we won't be able to grow. Through dialogues, we will get each other's perspectives and get to know each other's understanding, and that's how the region will be able to grow," the minister said.
Asked about bilateral issues between India and Pakistan at the forum, he said it was a "multilateral" event and "there are no bilateral matters here", adding that India had spoken about "some multilateral matters".
The three-day SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum is being hosted by India at the historic Purana Quila here, and delegates from various SCO member countries, including Pakistan. The event is being hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs from November 20-22.
The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. Iran became a member in 2023.
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