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Culture Has Key Role In Fostering Dialogue: Pakistan Minister At SCO Forum In Delhi

Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Musadik Masood Malik arrives in India ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Culture has a very "key role" to play in fostering dialogue between the two sides, Pakistan Minister Musadik Malik said here on Friday, asserting that discussions can move forward only through mutual understanding. He was interacting with reporters on the sidelines of the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, being hosted by India at the historic Purana Quila in the national capital.

Asked about the role culture can play in fostering better ties between India and Pakistan, Malik said: "Culture has a very key role to play". However, he said culture was not just about two countries but had a regional role.

"Unless we understand each other, our way of thinking and manners of living, we won't be able to grow. Through dialogues, we will get each other's perspectives and get to know each other's understanding, and that's how the region will be able to grow," the minister said. Asked about bilateral issues between India and Pakistan at the forum, he said it was a "multilateral" event and "there are no bilateral matters here", adding that India had spoken about "some multilateral matters".