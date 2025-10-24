Cultural Shift: Women's Participation Transforms Gheraiya Dance
A step towards equality: women of Velvach Saidham Kundi join historic Gheriya dance
Dharampur: In a beautiful example of equality, women from Velvach Saidham Kundi village in Valsad district of Gujarat have made history by participating alongside men in the traditional Gheraiya dance. The Gheraiya dance is a central part of tribal culture and a popular tradition during the Diwali celebrations, but it has typically been performed exclusively by men.
This year, however, the women of Velvach Saidham Kundi village broke with tradition, starting a new trend. A dedicated youth group trained about 10 women from the village to participate. After a week of intensive training before Diwali, the women joined the dance with the same enthusiasm as the men.
According to a member of the youth group, the initiative aimed to keep tribal culture alive while empowering women to participate. "Today, our women have come onto the stage; this is not only a matter of pride but also an inspiration for the entire tribal community," the member said.
The participation of women added a unique charm to the daily Gheriya dance programs held during Diwali. Passersby were amazed to see the women in colourful attire performing the dance. Many captured videos and shared them on social media, making the Gheraiya group of Velvach Saidham Kundi a district-wide sensation.
A symbol of women's empowerment
According to tribal beliefs, performing the Gheriya dance in the courtyard during Diwali brings wealth, prosperity, and happiness. This year, women participated enthusiastically in this tradition. The increased participation of women and girls for the second consecutive year is being hailed as a symbol of women's rising power within the tribal society.
Locals view the inclusion of women as a unique and refreshing sight, noting that this tradition, limited to men for generations, has entered a new phase.
They say, "The presence of women in the Gheriya dance is a unique sight. This practice - limited to men for generations - has now entered a new phase. This initiative will also prove to be an inspiration for other villages. They believe this initiative will inspire other villages."
"Cultural change is not an insult to tradition but a necessity to keep pace with the times," said Pragneshbhai Patel, the group's chief poet. "Through their enthusiastic participation, the women have not only elevated the Gheriya dance but have also become a symbol of equality in the entire tribal society," said Patel.
