Cultural Shift: Women's Participation Transforms Gheraiya Dance

Dharampur: In a beautiful example of equality, women from Velvach Saidham Kundi village in Valsad district of Gujarat have made history by participating alongside men in the traditional Gheraiya dance. The Gheraiya dance is a central part of tribal culture and a popular tradition during the Diwali celebrations, but it has typically been performed exclusively by men.

This year, however, the women of Velvach Saidham Kundi village broke with tradition, starting a new trend. A dedicated youth group trained about 10 women from the village to participate. After a week of intensive training before Diwali, the women joined the dance with the same enthusiasm as the men.

According to a member of the youth group, the initiative aimed to keep tribal culture alive while empowering women to participate. "Today, our women have come onto the stage; this is not only a matter of pride but also an inspiration for the entire tribal community," the member said.

The participation of women added a unique charm to the daily Gheriya dance programs held during Diwali. Passersby were amazed to see the women in colourful attire performing the dance. Many captured videos and shared them on social media, making the Gheraiya group of Velvach Saidham Kundi a district-wide sensation.

A symbol of women's empowerment