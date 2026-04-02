‘Cultural Fascism’: Hema Malini Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker, Flags ‘Deeply Distressing’ Situation In Bengal
BJP MP Hema Malini raises alarm over cultural suppression and security concerns for artists in West Bengal, highlighting disruptions and challenges faced in preserving art.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging “cultural fascism” in West Bengal. She also voiced a concern over a “security risk” having a “negative” impact on livelihoods.
Hema, a veteran actress and a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, said, “It is deeply distressing to witness what can only be described as a growing atmosphere of cultural fascism in West Bengal. This is most ironical because West Bengal is a state that has historically stood as a beacon of art, literature, and refined cultural expression.”
The BJP leader mentioned an instance, recalling how a dance drama at the prestigious Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in Kolkata was cancelled at the last minute, alleging the authorities cited “shifting and inconsistent reasons” for cancelling the event.
“What is most tragic is that these are not isolated incidents. Over the years, there has been a consistent pattern in West Bengal — permissions for cultural events and either delayed or denied, often at the eleventh hour, creating uncertainty and disruption for artists and organisers,” she said.
Flagging apprehensions regarding the safety and security of artists in West Bengal, the Sabha MP said, “Over the past eight to nine years, performing in West Bengal has increasingly become a matter of apprehension, with inadequate assurances of safety protection.”
Later, in an interview, Hema said that artists had been facing a difficult situation in Kolkata. “West Bengal is the land that gave birth to luminaries like Rabindranath Tagore and Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay; West Bengal used to be the cultural capital. Today, there is nothing of that sort there; people are struggling to protect & preserve their art. For the past 8–9 years, it has become extremely difficult for me to go to Kolkata for our programs; the straightforward reason for this is that they refuse to provide security,” she said.
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