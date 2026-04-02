ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Cultural Fascism’: Hema Malini Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker, Flags ‘Deeply Distressing’ Situation In Bengal

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hema Malini has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging “cultural fascism” in West Bengal. She also voiced a concern over a “security risk” having a “negative” impact on livelihoods.

Hema, a veteran actress and a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura, said, “It is deeply distressing to witness what can only be described as a growing atmosphere of cultural fascism in West Bengal. This is most ironical because West Bengal is a state that has historically stood as a beacon of art, literature, and refined cultural expression.”

The BJP leader mentioned an instance, recalling how a dance drama at the prestigious Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in Kolkata was cancelled at the last minute, alleging the authorities cited “shifting and inconsistent reasons” for cancelling the event.