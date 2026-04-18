ETV Bharat / bharat

CUET UG 2026: Subject Change Window For Entrance Exam Opens, Students Can Make New Choices

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2026) for admission to the country's prestigious universities. There's news of relief for candidates taking the entrance test, which is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses at prestigious universities. The NTA has accepted a long-standing demand and provided students with a final opportunity to change their chosen subjects.

NTA Director Archana Shukla's official notification said students who have already registered and paid their fees can make changes in their choice of subjects till 11.50 pm on April 19. Students can take the exam in five subjects. They can make changes in their choice of all subjects previously applied for.

The exam will be held as a Computer Based Test (CBT) between May 11 and May 31. Nearly 1.2 million students have applied to sit for the exam. On offer are 37 exam papers, including 13 in languages, 23 in domain-specific subjects, and a general aptitude test. Most universities grant admission through the general aptitude test, but some universities also demand that the applicant clear the specific subject they desire admission in.

'What Students Were Demanding'