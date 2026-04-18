CUET UG 2026: Subject Change Window For Entrance Exam Opens, Students Can Make New Choices
Bowing to demand, NTA allows registered CUET UG 2026 applicants who have paid fees to change their subject choices till April 19, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2026) for admission to the country's prestigious universities. There's news of relief for candidates taking the entrance test, which is conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses at prestigious universities. The NTA has accepted a long-standing demand and provided students with a final opportunity to change their chosen subjects.
NTA Director Archana Shukla's official notification said students who have already registered and paid their fees can make changes in their choice of subjects till 11.50 pm on April 19. Students can take the exam in five subjects. They can make changes in their choice of all subjects previously applied for.
The exam will be held as a Computer Based Test (CBT) between May 11 and May 31. Nearly 1.2 million students have applied to sit for the exam. On offer are 37 exam papers, including 13 in languages, 23 in domain-specific subjects, and a general aptitude test. Most universities grant admission through the general aptitude test, but some universities also demand that the applicant clear the specific subject they desire admission in.
'What Students Were Demanding'
Examination expert Kamal Singh Chauhan said students had registered during the original window, between the January 3-30. Registrations were reopened from January 31 to February 4, with online applications opened for a third time between February 23-26, in response to student demand.
Chauhan said students requesting subject changes demanded reopening of the registration after realising that some universities demand students clear the specific subject in which they seek admission, while others said they wanted to modify their choices as they had submitted their online applications hastily.
Exam Format & Important Dates
- Dates: May 11-May 31
- Number Of Applicants: Nearly 1.2 million
- Subjects: 37 (13 languages, 23 domain-specific, 1 general aptitude)
- Mode: Computer Based Test (CBT)