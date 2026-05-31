ETV Bharat / bharat

CUET-UG 2026 Exam Rescheduled Over Eid al-Adha Conducted Smoothly Across Centres

New Delhi: The rescheduled CUET-UG 2026 was conducted smoothly on Sunday across hundreds of examination centres after certain tests scheduled for May 28 were postponed due to Eid al-Adha, the NTA source said.

"The examination was conducted smoothly," the source told PTI.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the rescheduled Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 examination in two shifts at centres across the country and overseas.

In Shift-I, the examination was held at 334 centres for 70,266 candidates. One foreign centre was operational and two overseas candidates appeared for the exam. No Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates were registered in this shift, the NTA source said.

In Shift-II, the examination was conducted at 358 centres for 80,872 candidates. The shift included three PwD candidates, while two foreign centres catered to 30 overseas candidates, the source added.

According to the source, a total of 54,882 candidates appeared for the Shift-II examination, resulting in an attendance rate of 67.9 per cent.

Earlier, the NTA had revised the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2026 examination schedule after postponing certain tests scheduled for May 28 due to Eid al-Adha.