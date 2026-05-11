ETV Bharat / bharat

CUET UG 2026: Exam Kicks Off In 13 Countries, Check NTA's Full Guidelines

New Delhi: The CUET UG 2026 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), commenced in India and 14 international cities across 13 countries on Monday (May 11).

The examination, which is being conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, will continue until May 31. This year, 1,568,866 candidates have registered for CUET (UG), involving a total of 6,756,321 test instances and 12,906 unique subject combinations. The examination is scheduled to take place over 21 days, across 35 shifts.

Exam In Two Shifts

From today, the examination will be held in two shifts. A total of 124,020 students are scheduled to appear on the first day. The first shift will involve 314 examination centers, 63,247 students, and examinations for eight subjects. The second shift will cover 281 examination centers, 60,773 students, and examinations for eight subjects. On the first day, examinations will be held for the following subjects: English, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, History, Political Science, Chemistry, Geography, Computer Science, and Sociology.

Candidates have been advised to report at the centres two hours before the commencement of the exam and check their shift timings in the CUET UG 2026 hall ticket. The gates will close some 30 minutes before the entry time.