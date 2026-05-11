CUET UG 2026: Exam Kicks Off In 13 Countries, Check NTA's Full Guidelines
The NTA has issued guidelines including dress code, reporting time and access norms for the students appearing for the CUET UG 2026 examination.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 12:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The CUET UG 2026 examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), commenced in India and 14 international cities across 13 countries on Monday (May 11).
The examination, which is being conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, will continue until May 31. This year, 1,568,866 candidates have registered for CUET (UG), involving a total of 6,756,321 test instances and 12,906 unique subject combinations. The examination is scheduled to take place over 21 days, across 35 shifts.
Exam In Two Shifts
From today, the examination will be held in two shifts. A total of 124,020 students are scheduled to appear on the first day. The first shift will involve 314 examination centers, 63,247 students, and examinations for eight subjects. The second shift will cover 281 examination centers, 60,773 students, and examinations for eight subjects. On the first day, examinations will be held for the following subjects: English, Accountancy, Business Studies, Economics, History, Political Science, Chemistry, Geography, Computer Science, and Sociology.
Candidates have been advised to report at the centres two hours before the commencement of the exam and check their shift timings in the CUET UG 2026 hall ticket. The gates will close some 30 minutes before the entry time.
NTA Guidelines
The NTA has issued essential guidelines for students. Candidates are required to carry their admit card along with the self-declaration form, two passport-size photographs, an original photo ID proof, a transparent pen, and a transparent water bottle to the examination center. Additionally, candidates can take along diabetic-friendly food items if required. Furthermore, students have been advised to wear light-colored clothing. They may wear regular shoes, slippers, or low-heeled footwear. The wearing of religious threads or other faith-related items is also permitted; however, candidates must arrive early to allow sufficient time for security checks.
Special Arrangements for PwD Candidates
All necessary facilities, including the provision of scribes and extra time, have been made available for PwD (Persons with Disability) and PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability) candidates. The NTA has advised all candidates to carefully verify the details regarding the examination city, center, date, and shift provided on their admit cards, and to reach the examination center before the scheduled reporting time.
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