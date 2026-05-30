ETV Bharat / bharat

CUET-UG Delayed Due To Technical Glitch: NTA; See Revised Exam Timing

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency on Saturday released the revised examination timings for the Common University Entrance Test 2026 due to technical glitches reported at some centres.

The issue has since been resolved, and the examination is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), "TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged."

The revised timings for the afternoon session at the exam centre are now 2:30 PM for reporting, and the examination will begin at 4:00 PM instead of 3:00 PM. "Morning-session candidates are being given the full duration of the paper and may exit only after completing it, " the testing agency assured students.