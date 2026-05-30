CUET-UG Delayed Due To Technical Glitch: NTA; See Revised Exam Timing
The revised timings for the afternoon session at the exam centre are now 2:30 PM for reporting, and the examination will begin at 4:00 PM.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST|
Updated : May 30, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Testing Agency on Saturday released the revised examination timings for the Common University Entrance Test 2026 due to technical glitches reported at some centres.
The issue has since been resolved, and the examination is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.
According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), "TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged."
#CUETUG2026 — Important Notice— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 30, 2026
M/s TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate…
The revised timings for the afternoon session at the exam centre are now 2:30 PM for reporting, and the examination will begin at 4:00 PM instead of 3:00 PM. "Morning-session candidates are being given the full duration of the paper and may exit only after completing it, " the testing agency assured students.
"NTA sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to students and parents," it said in a social media post on 'X'. The NTA has also provided a helpline number – +91-11-40759000 – and email support – cuet-ug@nta.ac.in – for assistance.
Introduced in 2022, the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or CUET-UG, is a standardised, national-level entrance exam conducted by the NTA for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across central, state, and select private universities.
Earlier on Thursday, the National Testing Agency had also released revised examination dates and admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test 2026 for admissions in undergraduate programmes that were rescheduled from May 28 owing to Eid-ul-Azha. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the examinations will now be conducted on May 31, June 6 and June 7.
The NTA said that admit cards for candidates appearing for the test on May 31 have been released and they can be downloaded from the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. The admit cards for June 6 and 7 will be released soon, the agency said.
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