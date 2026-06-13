ETV Bharat / bharat

CUET PG 2026: NTA Clarifies Normalisation Row, Explains Candidates Evaluation Process

New Delhi: Amid the criticism against the evaluation process of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 on social media, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that the marks of any candidate appearing for the rescheduled examination have not been normalised.

The agency stated that the results for all candidates were prepared based on actual marks obtained, and the evaluation process remained uniform for everyone.

According to the NTA, at least 565 candidates could not take the exam on their scheduled dates in March 2026 due to law-and-order issues in the Tura region of Meghalaya and security-related concerns at certain overseas exam centers.

The circumstances were beyond the candidates’ control so keeping the candidates’ interests in mind, a re-examination was conducted specifically for these students on March 29 and 30.

Evaluation process

The agency clarified that the policy for CUET PG has always been to release the actual marks obtained by candidates across all subjects. The system was applied to both the main examination and the re-examination.