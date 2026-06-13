CUET PG 2026: NTA Clarifies Normalisation Row, Explains Candidates Evaluation Process
NTA clarifies CUET PG 2026 evaluation, confirms no normalization for re-exam candidates, ensures uniform marking, and addresses concerns over exam fairness and transparency.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the criticism against the evaluation process of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 on social media, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that the marks of any candidate appearing for the rescheduled examination have not been normalised.
The agency stated that the results for all candidates were prepared based on actual marks obtained, and the evaluation process remained uniform for everyone.
According to the NTA, at least 565 candidates could not take the exam on their scheduled dates in March 2026 due to law-and-order issues in the Tura region of Meghalaya and security-related concerns at certain overseas exam centers.
The circumstances were beyond the candidates’ control so keeping the candidates’ interests in mind, a re-examination was conducted specifically for these students on March 29 and 30.
NTA has seen queries on social media about some CUET (PG) 2026 subjects being held on more than one date, and about normalization not being applied.— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 13, 2026
In order to avoid speculation, the following is being clarified.
In March 2026, due to the law-and-order disruption at Tura…
Evaluation process
The agency clarified that the policy for CUET PG has always been to release the actual marks obtained by candidates across all subjects. The system was applied to both the main examination and the re-examination.
Therefore, no candidate was exempted from normalisation, simply because there was no provision for normalisation in the entire examination process.
The NTA highlighted a major disparity between candidates appearing for the main exam and the re-examination. For example, nearly 16,000 candidates took the main English exam, while only 120 appeared for the re-exam.
Similarly, about 26,000 versus 100 took Political Science, and roughly 13,600 versus 80 took History. The agency noted that applying normalization to such a small group compared to thousands would be statistically inappropriate.
Same difficulty and transparency
The agency stated that the question papers used for the re-examination had been prepared in advance by subject experts, who certified that the difficulty level of these question papers was equivalent to that of the papers used in the main examination. This ensured fairness for all candidates.
The NTA stated that the scores for all candidates in CUET (PG) 2026 were prepared through a uniform and transparent process. The re-examination was conducted solely to provide an opportunity to students who could not appear for the exam due to specific circumstances.
The NTA reiterated its commitment to a fair, transparent, and student-centric examination system. Furthermore, the agency will continue to issue necessary clarifications from time to time to avoid any misconceptions.
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