'Imperialist Enemy Of Humanity, Trump, Trying To Establish Absolute Dominance': Cuban Ambassador

Kolkata: Cuban Ambassador to India, Juan Carlos Marsan, during his visit to Kolkata on Saturday, expressed his anger against the United States, alleging it is imposing various restrictions on this island nation.

Addressing a discussion organised by the 'All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation', Marsan said "Fundamentalist forces are increasing across the world. If we don't confront them, danger will increase further. Attempts are being made to break down the rule of law."

Taking up the issue of Venezuela, he said, "Today, an imperialist power is attacking and issuing threats. Venezuela's main source of economic strength is it's oil resources. The main objective of US imperialism is to loot the mineral and natural resources of Latin American countries and destroy their democratic state structures. What has happened to Venezuela has affected Cuba. Everyone must unite to confront this attack. The way the attack has been launched on Venezuela is not right. The imperialist enemy of humanity, US President Donald Trump, is trying to establish absolute dominance. The people of Cuba are continuing their fight against this imperialist power. If they think they can attack and occupy Cuba, it won't be that easy."

He further said, "We must not think only of one state power. Trump wants to forcibly remove the Left-leaning leaders who are at the helm of governments in various Latin American countries and establish Right-wing imperialist control. We must continue the fight for global humanity and for those who desire world peace. Our motto is socialism or death."