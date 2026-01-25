'Imperialist Enemy Of Humanity, Trump, Trying To Establish Absolute Dominance': Cuban Ambassador
Juan Carlos Marsan says India share good relationship with Cuba and supports its war. This support should be strengthened further, he said.
Published : January 25, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Kolkata: Cuban Ambassador to India, Juan Carlos Marsan, during his visit to Kolkata on Saturday, expressed his anger against the United States, alleging it is imposing various restrictions on this island nation.
Addressing a discussion organised by the 'All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation', Marsan said "Fundamentalist forces are increasing across the world. If we don't confront them, danger will increase further. Attempts are being made to break down the rule of law."
Taking up the issue of Venezuela, he said, "Today, an imperialist power is attacking and issuing threats. Venezuela's main source of economic strength is it's oil resources. The main objective of US imperialism is to loot the mineral and natural resources of Latin American countries and destroy their democratic state structures. What has happened to Venezuela has affected Cuba. Everyone must unite to confront this attack. The way the attack has been launched on Venezuela is not right. The imperialist enemy of humanity, US President Donald Trump, is trying to establish absolute dominance. The people of Cuba are continuing their fight against this imperialist power. If they think they can attack and occupy Cuba, it won't be that easy."
He further said, "We must not think only of one state power. Trump wants to forcibly remove the Left-leaning leaders who are at the helm of governments in various Latin American countries and establish Right-wing imperialist control. We must continue the fight for global humanity and for those who desire world peace. Our motto is socialism or death."
Marsan said Cuba has had good relations with India since the time of its independence. "We can feel that here today. India supports the struggle that Cuba is waging today. This support must be further strengthened," he added.
The Cuban Ambassador was accompanied by Maikey Diaz Perez, First Secretary at the Embassy of Cuba in India, who had come to inaugurate a Cuban film at the Kolkata International Children's Film Festival in the city. Perez said he has come to share the warmth of Cuban heart with the Indians.
Earlier in the first week of this month, the American military detained Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, drawing reactions from around the world. President Trump had said Cuba is ready to fall after US attack in Venezuela.
Prior to this, in November, the Trump administration deployed 10,000 troops to bring the Latin American country of Venezuela under US surveillance. Through this surveillance, Trump attacked the sovereignty of an independent democratic country, said senior CPI-M leader and lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya. "The Trump administration is trying to establish its dominance over Venezuela's economic and democratic infrastructure, thereby attempting to undermine Cuba's economic sovereignty," Bhattacharya said.
