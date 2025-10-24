ETV Bharat / bharat

Cuba To Submit Resolution In UNGA Condemning US Blockade; Confident Of India's Support: Envoy

New Delhi: Cuba will submit a draft resolution in the UN General Assembly next week "condemning" the blockade imposed on it by the US over the last six decades, and is "confident" of once again receiving strong support from the international community, including India, its envoy Juan Carlos Marsan said on Thursday.

At a press meet here, Marsan asserted that Cuba believes in a "strong relationship" with India since the establishment of diplomatic relations with it 65 years ago, and said his country expected that "India once again is going to support this resolution".

On October 28 and 29, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will consider, for the 33rd time, the draft resolution entitled "Necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States of America against Cuba," he said.

The Cuban envoy to India alleged that the US government is "trying to put pressure on various governments", mainly in Latin America, Europe and Africa, so that they do not support the Cuban resolution. Marsan said, nevertheless, "we are confident that it (Cuba) will once again receive the firm support of the international community".

"Cuba is going to submit a resolution condemning the blockade in the United Nations General Assembly. Last year, we got the support of 183 countries that voted in favour of the resolution presented by Cuba. Only two countries were against it, the United States and Israel, and abstention. The rest of the countries supported the Cuban resolution. And, we are going to do the same this time," he said.

At the media interaction held at the Press Club of India, he also shared a PowerPoint presentation on the impact of the blockade in multiple spheres for Cuba, including the economic impact. The cumulative damage in all these more than 60 years is estimated to be over USD 170 billion, and this is only "superficial (damage)," he shared in a slide.