ETV Bharat / bharat

'Hard-Earned Capital Of Lakhs Of Families Saved': CTI Thanks PM Modi For Appeal To Curb Gold Purchases

New Delhi: The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing gratitude for his earlier appeal to citizens to reduce gold purchases, saying his advice saved lakhs of jewellers, traders and investors from incurring heavy losses.

In a letter dated November 22, CTI said the Prime Minister's advice, which had faced criticism when it was made, had helped traders avoid substantial financial losses following a decline in gold prices.

Titled 'Your foresight saved lakhs of jewellers and investors from falling into debt', the letter stated that gold was priced at Rs 1.90 crore per kilogram when PM Modi advised citizens against purchasing gold, while its price has now fallen to Rs 1.25 crore per kilogram, marking a decline of Rs 65 lakh per kilogram.

"If traders had ignored your advice and purchased gold at that time, they would have incurred a loss of Rs 65 lakh per kilogram today. Lakhs of jewellers would have fallen into debt and faced bankruptcy," the letter stated.

Highlighting the impact of the price decline on the jewellery sector, CTI said lakhs of jewellery traders across the country maintain stocks worth several months and could have suffered losses worth crores had they purchased inventory at the earlier prices.

"Lakhs of jewellery traders across the country maintain stock worth several months. Had they purchased their stock when gold was priced at Rs 1.90 crore per kilogram, they would have suffered losses worth crores today," it said.

The organisation also said small traders dealing in gold through online and offline platforms, along with stock market investors, had been protected from potential losses. "Messages are continuously pouring into CTI's groups saying, 'Modi Ji has saved us'," the letter stated.

CTI further claimed that even traders and jewellers who had earlier opposed the Prime Minister's advice were now acknowledging that his suggestion had been beneficial.

"The very jewellers and traders who had opposed the advice at the time are now acknowledging that the Prime Minister was right," it said. Pointing to the ongoing wedding season, the organisation said the decline in gold prices had also provided relief to ordinary consumers, with families able to purchase gold at lower rates during a season witnessing 52 lakh weddings.

The trade body also urged the Prime Minister to continue providing timely guidance on sensitive markets such as gold and silver to protect traders from speculation and hoarding. "Prime Minister Ji, you have not just given advice; you have saved the hard-earned capital of lakhs of families. On behalf of CTI and the entire trading community, we extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to you," the letter said.