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Industry Body Issues AC Safety Advisory After Delhi Fire Tragedy, Urges Immediate Inspections

CTI has issued an AC safety advisory for traders and industrial units across Delhi amid rising summer temperatures. ( Representational Image/ANI )

New Delhi: With temperatures soaring across the national capital and air conditioners (ACs) running for longer hours, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has issued an advisory to traders and industrial units, urging them to immediately inspect their AC units and follow safety protocols to prevent accidents.

The advisory comes days after a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Dhanendra Kumar, died following a fire at his Hauz Khas residence, where preliminary investigations have indicated a possible malfunction in an air-conditioning unit. The incident has raised concerns among traders, market associations and industrial establishments across Delhi.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the organisation has written to all 768 market associations and 56 industry associations in Delhi and issued an AC safety advisory for nearly 20 lakh traders.

"With temperatures continuing to rise in Delhi, power load is increasing and AC-related problems are also becoming more common. The recent incident in Hauz Khas has created concern among traders and market associations. We have issued an advisory and urged traders to get AC units inspected immediately," Goyal said.

CTI said the advisory was issued as Delhi continues to experience intense heat, resulting in higher power consumption and increased stress on cooling equipment. The organisation noted that air conditioners in shops, offices, warehouses and factories are operating for longer periods, making timely maintenance and safety checks crucial.

According to CTI, while incidents involving AC blasts are relatively uncommon, the consequences can be severe, leading to loss of life, injuries and extensive property damage. The body said traders should not ignore warning signs such as unusual sounds, overheating, burning smells or repeated tripping of electrical systems.

The organisation also cautioned that many AC-related accidents are linked to poor servicing practices. It urged traders to avoid shortcuts in maintenance and ensure that all repair and gas-refilling work is carried out by qualified technicians familiar with the safety requirements of modern air-conditioning systems.

CTI said the advisory has been circulated among market and industry associations with a request to spread awareness among members and encourage preventive inspections during the peak summer months.

Five Major Causes Of AC Blasts

CTI listed five common reasons that can lead to AC-related fires or blasts: