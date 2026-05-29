Industry Body Issues AC Safety Advisory After Delhi Fire Tragedy, Urges Immediate Inspections
After the Hauz Khas fire, CTI issued an advisory highlighting common AC hazards and preventive maintenance measures.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST
New Delhi: With temperatures soaring across the national capital and air conditioners (ACs) running for longer hours, the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has issued an advisory to traders and industrial units, urging them to immediately inspect their AC units and follow safety protocols to prevent accidents.
The advisory comes days after a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Dhanendra Kumar, died following a fire at his Hauz Khas residence, where preliminary investigations have indicated a possible malfunction in an air-conditioning unit. The incident has raised concerns among traders, market associations and industrial establishments across Delhi.
CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said the organisation has written to all 768 market associations and 56 industry associations in Delhi and issued an AC safety advisory for nearly 20 lakh traders.
"With temperatures continuing to rise in Delhi, power load is increasing and AC-related problems are also becoming more common. The recent incident in Hauz Khas has created concern among traders and market associations. We have issued an advisory and urged traders to get AC units inspected immediately," Goyal said.
CTI said the advisory was issued as Delhi continues to experience intense heat, resulting in higher power consumption and increased stress on cooling equipment. The organisation noted that air conditioners in shops, offices, warehouses and factories are operating for longer periods, making timely maintenance and safety checks crucial.
According to CTI, while incidents involving AC blasts are relatively uncommon, the consequences can be severe, leading to loss of life, injuries and extensive property damage. The body said traders should not ignore warning signs such as unusual sounds, overheating, burning smells or repeated tripping of electrical systems.
The organisation also cautioned that many AC-related accidents are linked to poor servicing practices. It urged traders to avoid shortcuts in maintenance and ensure that all repair and gas-refilling work is carried out by qualified technicians familiar with the safety requirements of modern air-conditioning systems.
CTI said the advisory has been circulated among market and industry associations with a request to spread awareness among members and encourage preventive inspections during the peak summer months.
Five Major Causes Of AC Blasts
CTI listed five common reasons that can lead to AC-related fires or blasts:
1. Refrigerant gas leak and spark: According to CTI, refrigerant gases such as R32, R290 and R22 are used in AC units. R32 and R290 are mildly flammable. If there is a gas leak and a nearby spark from a short circuit, loose wiring, or welding, it can trigger a fire or explosion.
2. Wrong gas filling: CTI warned that some untrained mechanics may use LPG or other unsuitable gases to save money. Since AC systems are not designed for such gases, excessive pressure can damage or rupture the compressor.
3. Compressor overheating: Dirty filters, blocked condenser coils or low refrigerant levels increase the load on compressors. Continuous operation in extreme heat can cause the compressor temperature to rise significantly, increasing the risk of failure.
4. Electrical faults: Loose wiring, damaged capacitors and voltage fluctuations can lead to short circuits. If combustible gas has leaked nearby, electrical sparks can ignite it. CTI noted that such risks may increase during the monsoon due to moisture.
5. Improper vacuuming during servicing: The organisation said technicians should properly vacuum AC systems before gas filling. Trapped air can create unsafe pressure conditions inside the unit, increasing the risk of accidents.
Safety measures suggested by CTI
CTI also issued a five-point safety checklist for traders and residents:
- Get AC units serviced only by company-authorised or trained technicians and insist on a proper service bill.
- Ensure refrigerant gas is completely removed before welding work on R32 or R290 AC systems.
- Do not store flammable materials, waste or oil near outdoor AC units.
- Switch off the AC immediately and disconnect power at the MCB if there are any unusual noises, burning smells, or excessive ice formation.
- Avoid unqualified repair work, as many AC-related accidents are linked to incorrect gas filling or negligent servicing.
Highlighting the importance of professional maintenance, Goyal said, "People should not risk their lives or suffer heavy losses to save a few hundred rupees. Proper servicing by trained technicians is essential for safety."
The trade body noted that regular inspection of electrical wiring, compressors, condensers and refrigerant lines can help identify potential faults before they become serious safety hazards. It also advised business establishments to ensure that fire-safety equipment remains functional and accessible, particularly in commercial buildings where multiple air-conditioning units operate simultaneously.
CTI has urged traders, shop owners, and factory operators to conduct preventive inspections and ensure that AC systems comply with safety standards. The organisation said awareness and timely maintenance remain the most effective measures to minimise the risk of AC-related accidents.
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