CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Train Derails Near Pune Station
All passengers are safe and arrangements are being made to transfer them to another rake.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 9:58 PM IST
Pune: A trolley of the fourth coach of the Vande Bharat train traveling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai to Solapur in western Maharashtra derailed at the diamond crossing while entering the platform at the Pune Railway Station at 7:30 PM.
Officials from the Central Railways (CR) said that improvements to the crossing are planned as part of the redevelopment of the Pune Station yard. "No passengers sustained any injuries. All passengers are safe," they maintained. They further said that for the convenience of the passengers, arrangements are being made to transfer them to another rake. This is probably the first instance in the country when a coach of a Vande Bharat train has derailed.
Notably, a diamond crossing is a Railway junction where two tracks intersect each other at the same level, forming a diamond-shaped layout.
Vande Bharat Express is a medium to long-distance semi-high speed express train service operated by the Indian Railways. It is a reserved, air-conditioned chair car service connecting cities that are less than 800 km apart or take less than ten hours to travel with existing services. The commercial service was officially inaugurated on 15 February 2019.
The trainsets are self-propelling electric multiple units (EMUs) with eight, sixteen or twenty coaches. They were introduced as part of the Make in India initiative by the Indian government, and are designed and manufactured by the state-owned Integral Coach Factory in Chennai.
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