ETV Bharat / bharat

CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Train Derails Near Pune Station

Pune: A trolley of the fourth coach of the Vande Bharat train traveling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai to Solapur in western Maharashtra derailed at the diamond crossing while entering the platform at the Pune Railway Station at 7:30 PM.

Officials from the Central Railways (CR) said that improvements to the crossing are planned as part of the redevelopment of the Pune Station yard. "No passengers sustained any injuries. All passengers are safe," they maintained. They further said that for the convenience of the passengers, arrangements are being made to transfer them to another rake. This is probably the first instance in the country when a coach of a Vande Bharat train has derailed.

Notably, a diamond crossing is a Railway junction where two tracks intersect each other at the same level, forming a diamond-shaped layout.