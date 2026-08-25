ETV Bharat / bharat

CSIR-NAL Unveils Three Indigenous Gas Turbine Engines For UAVs, Drone Interceptors And Missiles

New Delhi/Bengaluru: CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories has unveiled three indigenously developed micro and small gas turbine engines designed to power tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, drone interceptors and compact missile systems.

The three propulsion systems are the NJ-05, producing five kilograms of thrust, the NJ-50 with 50 kilograms of thrust, and the NJ-100 with 100 kilograms of thrust. They were unveiled at the SSB Auditorium at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research headquarters in New Delhi.

Developed to address critical requirements in domestic defence technology, the compact engines are expected to reduce dependence on imported aerospace propulsion systems and support India’s expanding unmanned defence capabilities. Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the chairman, chiefs of Staff Committee attended the programme as chief guest. Senior representatives from India’s defence and scientific institutions also participated.

Welcoming the gathering, CSIR-NAL director Dr Abhay A. Pashilkar said the laboratory’s role was evolving as a multi-stage integrator for India’s growing drone ecosystem. “Indian industry, including the rapidly expanding aerospace start-up sector, can manufacture these advanced engines at scale and meet the requirements of the country’s defence sector,” Pashilkar said.

A CSIR-NAL scientific team led by R. Prathapanayaka presented technical details about the engines and their development. The team explained that progress in high-RPM turbomachinery and high-temperature combustion technologies had enabled the creation of the three miniaturised propulsion systems.