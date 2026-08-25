CSIR-NAL Unveils Three Indigenous Gas Turbine Engines For UAVs, Drone Interceptors And Missiles
The systems were unveiled at the SSB Auditorium at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research headquarters in New Delhi.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 10:09 PM IST
New Delhi/Bengaluru: CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories has unveiled three indigenously developed micro and small gas turbine engines designed to power tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, drone interceptors and compact missile systems.
The three propulsion systems are the NJ-05, producing five kilograms of thrust, the NJ-50 with 50 kilograms of thrust, and the NJ-100 with 100 kilograms of thrust. They were unveiled at the SSB Auditorium at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research headquarters in New Delhi.
Developed to address critical requirements in domestic defence technology, the compact engines are expected to reduce dependence on imported aerospace propulsion systems and support India’s expanding unmanned defence capabilities. Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the chairman, chiefs of Staff Committee attended the programme as chief guest. Senior representatives from India’s defence and scientific institutions also participated.
Welcoming the gathering, CSIR-NAL director Dr Abhay A. Pashilkar said the laboratory’s role was evolving as a multi-stage integrator for India’s growing drone ecosystem. “Indian industry, including the rapidly expanding aerospace start-up sector, can manufacture these advanced engines at scale and meet the requirements of the country’s defence sector,” Pashilkar said.
A CSIR-NAL scientific team led by R. Prathapanayaka presented technical details about the engines and their development. The team explained that progress in high-RPM turbomachinery and high-temperature combustion technologies had enabled the creation of the three miniaturised propulsion systems.
CSIR director general and Department of Scientific and Industrial Research secretary Dr N. Kalaiselvi commended the project team’s collaborative work. “The indigenous development of such specialised and critical subsystems marks an important milestone in advancing self-reliance in aerospace engineering,” Kalaiselvi said.
Unveiling the engines, Air Marshal Tejinder Singh said developing advanced gas turbine technology within India was strategically important for the country. “Domestic capability in critical propulsion technologies will strengthen national security and improve the technological self-reliance of the Armed Forces,” he said.
The development of the NJ-05, NJ-50 and NJ-100 is expected to help establish a domestic ecosystem for designing, developing and manufacturing miniaturised gas turbine engines.
CSIR-NAL said the propulsion systems, supported by emerging domestic manufacturing capacity, could contribute to India’s UAV, drone and defence aerospace sectors. The involvement of established manufacturers and aerospace start-ups will be important for scaling production and moving the engines from laboratory development to operational applications.
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