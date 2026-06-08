ETV Bharat / bharat

CSIR-CRRI Inks MoU With Haryana Govt For Project To Address Road Dust Pollution

New Delhi: The CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Government of Haryana for implementation of a project titled “Implementation of the Standard Framework for Paving and Greening of Urban Roads (Haryana State).”

The initiative is a significant step towards addressing road dust pollution and promoting sustainable urban road infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR). The project will be implemented jointly by CSIR-CRRI and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi, in collaboration with the Government of Haryana under the guidance of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Dr Ch Ravi Sekhar, Director, CSIR-CRRI, highlighted the importance of scientific and technology-driven interventions for mitigating road dust and improving urban air quality. He emphasized the role of CSIR-CRRI in developing practical and sustainable solutions for cleaner and safer urban environments. Prof Virendra Kumar Paul, Director, SPA New Delhi, underscored the importance of integrated urban planning and collaborative implementation in achieving cleaner and greener urban road networks.

Ashok Kumar, Commissioner & Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, Government of Haryana, appreciated the efforts of CSIR-CRRI, SPA New Delhi, and CAQM in developing a comprehensive framework for road dust mitigation and expressed the commitment of the Haryana Government towards its effective implementation.

Similarly, Dr SD Atri, Member (Technical), Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), highlighted the significance of the framework in mitigating road dust emissions, one of the major contributors to particulate air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR). He emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts among research institutions, state agencies, and urban local bodies for effective implementation of the framework.

The MoA was formally exchanged between the participating organizations in the presence of senior officials from CAQM, Government of Haryana, CSIR-CRRI, and SPA New Delhi.

Road dust has been identified as a major contributor to particulate air pollution in NCR. To address this challenge, CAQM had issued the *Standard Framework and Detailed Guidance Document for Paving and Greening of Urban Roads* based on recommendations developed by CSIR-CRRI. The present agreement operationalizes these recommendations in Haryana through a structured implementation programme.