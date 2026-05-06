ETV Bharat / bharat

CSIR-CRRI & BPCL Develop Maiden Textile Geocell Technology From Plastic Waste For Road Construction

The felicitation ceremony was held at the CSIR-CRRI auditorium in New Delhi. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In a major leap towards sustainable infrastructure and plastic waste management, the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI), in collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has developed and demonstrated India's first technical textile geocell made entirely from end-of-life mixed plastic waste.

The innovation, named "Phoenix Geocell", is being seen as a breakthrough in converting difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into usable road construction material. The technology has already been tested in a real-world highway project near Delhi and has now earned recognition from the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.

The development comes at a time when India, like many countries, is grappling with mounting plastic waste that often ends up in landfills, drains, rivers and open dumping grounds, as they cannot be recycled through traditional methods.

Turning Plastic Waste into Road Infrastructure

Researchers say the new geocell technology uses mixed municipal plastic waste that is usually considered unsuitable for conventional recycling because of contamination, poor segregation and the presence of multiple plastic types. Using an advanced mechanical recycling process, the waste is converted into structural strips measuring around 4–8 mm in thickness. These strips are then assembled into technical textile geocells used in geotechnical and pavement engineering applications.

Geocells are honeycomb-like structures used beneath roads and embankments to improve soil stability, distribute loads evenly and strengthen weak surfaces. Traditionally, these systems are made from virgin high-density polyethene (HDPE). However, the newly developed Phoenix Geocell offers performance comparable to conventional HDPE geocells while significantly reducing dependence on virgin plastic.

Officials said the innovation creates a "waste-to-wealth" pathway by transforming problematic plastic waste into a durable construction material.

Demonstrated on the Delhi Expressway Stretch

The technology was demonstrated through the construction of a road section on July 11, 2025, at Loop 1 of the elevated DND–Faridabad–KMP Expressway near Delhi. The pilot project was implemented with support from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Researchers said the project marks one of the first attempts in India to integrate waste-derived technical textiles into highway infrastructure at a field scale. The geocell system was tested under different climatic and geographical conditions, including in Leh and Bikaner, to examine its durability and engineering performance under extreme temperatures and varying terrain conditions.

Field monitoring was carried out using scientific instruments such as earth pressure cells, strain gauges, settlement gauges and thermocouples. The research team said the technology demonstrated effective load transfer, structural stability, and resilience even in low-temperature environments.

Environmental and Engineering Benefits

Scientists involved in the project said the technology offers several environmental as well as engineering advantages. One of the biggest benefits is the large-scale utilisation of mixed and end-of-life plastic waste that would otherwise be dumped into the environment. Researchers said the process can help reduce the amount of plastic reaching landfills while supporting circular economy goals.

The system also reduces the need for virgin polymers and natural aggregates, conserving raw materials used in road construction. Officials highlighted that the geocell technology has thermal stability up to nearly 250 degrees Celsius and does not show significant leaching, making it environmentally safe for infrastructure applications.

The use of locally available and marginal infill materials also lowers dependence on high-quality natural aggregates, potentially reducing construction costs. Importantly, the manufacturing process itself is circular and does not generate secondary waste, researchers said.