CSIR-CRRI & BPCL Develop Maiden Textile Geocell Technology From Plastic Waste For Road Construction
The "Phoenix Geocell" has already been tested in a real-world highway project and recognised by the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major leap towards sustainable infrastructure and plastic waste management, the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CSIR-CRRI), in collaboration with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), has developed and demonstrated India's first technical textile geocell made entirely from end-of-life mixed plastic waste.
The innovation, named "Phoenix Geocell", is being seen as a breakthrough in converting difficult-to-recycle plastic waste into usable road construction material. The technology has already been tested in a real-world highway project near Delhi and has now earned recognition from the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records.
The development comes at a time when India, like many countries, is grappling with mounting plastic waste that often ends up in landfills, drains, rivers and open dumping grounds, as they cannot be recycled through traditional methods.
Turning Plastic Waste into Road Infrastructure
Researchers say the new geocell technology uses mixed municipal plastic waste that is usually considered unsuitable for conventional recycling because of contamination, poor segregation and the presence of multiple plastic types. Using an advanced mechanical recycling process, the waste is converted into structural strips measuring around 4–8 mm in thickness. These strips are then assembled into technical textile geocells used in geotechnical and pavement engineering applications.
Geocells are honeycomb-like structures used beneath roads and embankments to improve soil stability, distribute loads evenly and strengthen weak surfaces. Traditionally, these systems are made from virgin high-density polyethene (HDPE). However, the newly developed Phoenix Geocell offers performance comparable to conventional HDPE geocells while significantly reducing dependence on virgin plastic.
Officials said the innovation creates a "waste-to-wealth" pathway by transforming problematic plastic waste into a durable construction material.
Demonstrated on the Delhi Expressway Stretch
The technology was demonstrated through the construction of a road section on July 11, 2025, at Loop 1 of the elevated DND–Faridabad–KMP Expressway near Delhi. The pilot project was implemented with support from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
Researchers said the project marks one of the first attempts in India to integrate waste-derived technical textiles into highway infrastructure at a field scale. The geocell system was tested under different climatic and geographical conditions, including in Leh and Bikaner, to examine its durability and engineering performance under extreme temperatures and varying terrain conditions.
Field monitoring was carried out using scientific instruments such as earth pressure cells, strain gauges, settlement gauges and thermocouples. The research team said the technology demonstrated effective load transfer, structural stability, and resilience even in low-temperature environments.
Environmental and Engineering Benefits
Scientists involved in the project said the technology offers several environmental as well as engineering advantages. One of the biggest benefits is the large-scale utilisation of mixed and end-of-life plastic waste that would otherwise be dumped into the environment. Researchers said the process can help reduce the amount of plastic reaching landfills while supporting circular economy goals.
The system also reduces the need for virgin polymers and natural aggregates, conserving raw materials used in road construction. Officials highlighted that the geocell technology has thermal stability up to nearly 250 degrees Celsius and does not show significant leaching, making it environmentally safe for infrastructure applications.
The use of locally available and marginal infill materials also lowers dependence on high-quality natural aggregates, potentially reducing construction costs. Importantly, the manufacturing process itself is circular and does not generate secondary waste, researchers said.
Recognition by the India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records
On May 6, CSIR-CRRI and BPCL were recognised by the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records for creating the "First Roadblock Section Constructed Using Technical Textile Geocell Made from End-of-Life Plastic".
The felicitation ceremony was held at the CSIR-CRRI auditorium in New Delhi in the presence of Dr N Kalaiselvi, director general of CSIR and secretary of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR). The recognition acknowledges the novelty of using processed end-of-life plastic waste in a field-scale road engineering application.
A Major Circular Economy Breakthrough
CSIR-CRRI Director Dr Ch Ravisekhar said the initiative addresses two important national priorities — sustainable waste management and resilient road infrastructure. He noted that integrating end-of-life plastic into road engineering applications supports circular economy objectives while reducing the environmental burden associated with plastic disposal.
Dr Ambika Behl, scientist at CSIR-CRRI, said the project demonstrates how collaborative research between scientific institutions and industry can deliver scalable and field-oriented technologies for sustainable infrastructure. She added that the innovation offers a practical solution for managing difficult plastic waste streams while simultaneously meeting engineering performance standards.
Scientist E Gagandeep Singh said extensive material testing and validation studies were conducted to ensure the product met structural integrity, durability and field applicability requirements for road construction.
BPCL chief manager Dr Mahesh Kasture stressed the importance of industry-academia partnerships in translating laboratory research into scalable infrastructure solutions.
Dr T Chiranjeevi, general manager (R&D) at BPCL, said the project was aligned with the company's sustainability goals and broader efforts to support environmentally responsible technologies.
Aligned with National Missions
Officials said the technology strongly aligns with several flagship national initiatives, including the Swachh Bharat Mission, Waste to Wealth Mission, Atmanirbhar Bharat and India's broader focus on climate-resilient infrastructure development.
The innovation also reflects repeated calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for scientific solutions to tackle plastic waste and develop technologies that directly benefit citizens. Beyond environmental gains, researchers believe the technology could support employment generation, promote small-scale industries involved in recycling and reduce dependence on imported or virgin materials.
With the successful field demonstrations, the technology could pave the way for wider adoption of recycled plastic-based materials in Indian highways and infrastructure projects in the coming years.
Experts say the achievement places India among countries leading efforts to integrate circular economy principles into large-scale infrastructure development while addressing one of the world's most persistent environmental challenges, plastic waste.
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