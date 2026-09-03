CSIR-CGCRI Signs Agreement With DRDO To Manufacture Lightweight, Strong Bulletproof Glass
Lightweight bulletproof glass will not only enhance protection but reduce weight of armored vehicles and other defense platforms, reports Sahajan Purkait.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 8:14 PM IST
Kolkata: In a major development in the defense sector, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has signed an agreement with the CSIR-Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI) in Jadavpur to produce lightweight and strong bulletproof glass.
The lightweight yet strong bulletproof glass will not only enhance protection but also offer an opportunity to reduce the overall weight of armored vehicles and other defense platforms.
Scientists at CSIR-CGCRI have long been carrying out research on ways to reduce the weight of bulletproof glass while focusing on enhancing its strength and protective capabilities. A new type of glass-ceramic panel, created by combining glass and nano-crystallisation technologies, has yielded the first signs of success in this research.
A scientist, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the research has been underway for quite some time, and they have achieved initial success. "A ₹50 crore agreement has been signed with DRDO. We hope that the scope of research will expand in future," the scientist said.
Scientists from DRDO’s research institutes in Chandigarh, as well as the Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) in Maharashtra, are involved in the initiative.
According to sources efforts are underway to "refine the material's properties to meet the rigorous operational and safety standards maintained by the country's Army, Air Force, and Navy, thereby reducing reliance on foreign sources."
Advanced defense systems globally utilise glass-ceramic and transparent ceramic technologies to manufacture transparent armor. The technologies are in use in the United States, Israel, and several European countries, but such defense materials are highly expensive. For a long time, India has been relying heavily on foreign sources for the technology and imports have shot up budgets. Domestic production would reduce reliance on imports and boost India's technological capabilities in the defense equipment sector.
Another official, speaking on condition of anonymity, stated that the initiative is not limited to defense research alone and the technology's potential has already generated interest from the industrial sector.
A few months ago, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed with five multinational companies in the presence of top brass from CSIR and NITI Aayog to expand commercial prospects. "If large-scale production can be rapidly initiated in the future, the demand for transparent armor in the country's defense system could be met through indigenous technology," officials said.
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