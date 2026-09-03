ETV Bharat / bharat

CSIR-CGCRI Signs Agreement With DRDO To Manufacture Lightweight, Strong Bulletproof Glass

Kolkata: In a major development in the defense sector, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has signed an agreement with the CSIR-Central Glass and Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI) in Jadavpur to produce lightweight and strong bulletproof glass.

The lightweight yet strong bulletproof glass will not only enhance protection but also offer an opportunity to reduce the overall weight of armored vehicles and other defense platforms.

Scientists at CSIR-CGCRI have long been carrying out research on ways to reduce the weight of bulletproof glass while focusing on enhancing its strength and protective capabilities. A new type of glass-ceramic panel, created by combining glass and nano-crystallisation technologies, has yielded the first signs of success in this research.

A scientist, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the research has been underway for quite some time, and they have achieved initial success. "A ₹50 crore agreement has been signed with DRDO. We hope that the scope of research will expand in future," the scientist said.

Scientists from DRDO’s research institutes in Chandigarh, as well as the Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL) in Maharashtra, are involved in the initiative.