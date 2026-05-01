ETV Bharat / bharat

Cruise Tragedy: In Death, Rescuers Found Mother Holding Her Child Tightly In Life Jacket

Jabalpur: The cruise tragedy at Bargi Dam on Thursday evening struck a Delhi family hard, but it could not separate a mother from her son even in death.

On Friday morning, as rescue operations were on in the backwaters of the Bargi Dam, a special diving team from Agra witnessed a scene that made their hearts sink. Near a window amid the debris inside the vessel, they discovered the body of a mother, clutching her innocent child to her chest. The mother's grip was so tight that even the clutches of death could not loosen it. The team had to struggle to extricate the woman's body.

For 12 hours following the accident, the mother continued to clutch her beloved child tightly against her chest.

The family had come from Delhi for a vacation. Marina Massey and her four-year-old son Trishaan died while she kept holding him within the folds of her life jacket. Other two family members — father Pradeep and daughter Siya — survived.