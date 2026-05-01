Cruise Tragedy: In Death, Rescuers Found Mother Holding Her Child Tightly In Life Jacket
The family had come from Delhi for a vacation; mother and son killed, father and daughter survived.
Published : May 1, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST|
Updated : May 1, 2026 at 4:51 PM IST
Jabalpur: The cruise tragedy at Bargi Dam on Thursday evening struck a Delhi family hard, but it could not separate a mother from her son even in death.
On Friday morning, as rescue operations were on in the backwaters of the Bargi Dam, a special diving team from Agra witnessed a scene that made their hearts sink. Near a window amid the debris inside the vessel, they discovered the body of a mother, clutching her innocent child to her chest. The mother's grip was so tight that even the clutches of death could not loosen it. The team had to struggle to extricate the woman's body.
For 12 hours following the accident, the mother continued to clutch her beloved child tightly against her chest.
The family had come from Delhi for a vacation. Marina Massey and her four-year-old son Trishaan died while she kept holding him within the folds of her life jacket. Other two family members — father Pradeep and daughter Siya — survived.
Rescue Operations Continue Into Friday Afternoon
Around 5 pm on Thursday, a cruise operated by the Tourism Department sank in the Bargi Dam in Jabalpur following a sudden, severe storm. So far, nine bodies have been recovered, and 28 people have been rescued.
According to the administration, four people are missing. It is reported that there were between 43 and 47 tourists on board the cruise at the time of the accident.
Bargi City CSP Anjul Mishra said, "During the initial rescue efforts, the SDRF saved several people. However, relief operations were hampered by darkness and adverse weather conditions." Rescue operations continued through Friday afternoon.