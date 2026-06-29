ETV Bharat / bharat

Crude Prices Retreat To Pre-War Levels, Offering Relief To India's Economy Amid Easing West Asia Tensions

New Delhi: Global crude oil prices have fallen back to the levels seen before the recent conflict in the Middle East, giving relief to oil-importing countries like India. On Monday, Brent crude was trading at around $72.5 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was around $69.5–70 per barrel.

The biggest reason for the fall is that fears of major oil supply disruptions have eased. Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz - one of the largest oil shipping routes in the world - have returned to normal following the diplomatic resolution of the conflict between Iran and the United States and an agreement for a ceasefire. Consequently, the number of oil tankers transiting this route has increased. Consequently, many of the world's largest oil producers, including Saudi Arabia, have resumed seaborn export shipments.

In light of the return to normal supply, the market will now refocus from supply concerns to demand issues, based on the slower global demand. Furthermore, the IEA has issued a statement predicting that global oil supply will outpace global demand in the near term. This indicates additional downward pressure on price.