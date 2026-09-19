Crucial For India To Develop Comprehensive Database That Reflects Its Own Unique Circumstances: South African Data Scientist
Professor Moinak Maiti asserts that the role of data extends beyond policy and research; it can balance environmental concerns with economic development, reports Narender Nishad.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 8:11 PM IST
Dhanbad: While there is no shortage of data in India, the country needs to build a robust and organised database; strategies devised for India based on foreign data may not necessarily align with Indian conditions, says Professor Moinak Maiti of Wits University, South Africa.
"Many research studies currently rely on data from developed and Western nations. However, India’s economy, markets, consumer preferences, social structure, and geographical conditions are distinct. Therefore, it is crucial for India to develop a comprehensive database that reflects its own unique circumstances," said Professor Maiti, who is an expert in financial data science, asset pricing, and fintech.
He holds the FirstRand Foundation Chair in Financial Data Science at the School of Economics and Finance, University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University) in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Speaking to ETV Bharat during an event at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, he acknowledged that the government has taken several steps to make data publicly available.
"While vast amounts of information are accessible on platforms like Data.gov and India.gov, researchers often require additional data and must rely on government sources or other databases," he said.
Professor Maiti believes since its strategic position is very different, India needs to establish its own dedicated database. "In other words, data from the country's various states, cities and districts should be available within a structured framework," he added.
He suggests establishing a system that allows direct access from the central government's data platform to the databases of states and union territories. This would enable researchers to access data at the local level, forming a basis for developing new policies and solutions.
According to Professor Maiti, as much useful government-held data as possible should be made available to research institutions and universities. While the government might view a problem from one perspective, researchers could use the same data to uncover entirely different facets. Thus, data can serve as a foundation not only for government decisions but also for new research and innovative solutions.
Prof Maiti asserts that the role of data extends beyond policy and research; it can also play a crucial part in balancing environmental concerns with economic development. He notes that while the focus used to be on revenue and profit margins, the cost of pollution is now being factored into production and product costs. To illustrate environmental transformation, he cited the example of Beijing, China's capital. He pointed out that while pollution levels posed a major challenge in Beijing about a decade and a half ago, air quality there has since improved significantly.
Sustainable development has become a crucial component of global policy. Amidst climate change and environmental challenges, industries and governments are striving to align their strategies with global sustainable development goals, he said.
On Artificial Intelligence, Prof Maiti said AI is not a panacea for every problem. “AI can be extremely useful in scenarios involving repetitive tasks where large volumes of data are available. However, AI has limitations when it comes to making decisions based on complex scenarios that may arise 10 or 20 years down the line," he said.
Comparing technological development in India and Africa, he noted that while many African nations possess natural resources and raw minerals, there is still a need for development in sectors such as chip manufacturing, data centres and AI infrastructure. According to him, India's experience could prove valuable to these countries, particularly given India's emphasis on developing various levels of AI.
In the digital realm, data security is just as crucial as the data itself. Professor Maiti advised people to exercise caution regarding their personal and banking information. He pointed out that individuals often voluntarily share private details on social media, only to worry about privacy issues later.
He said that simply having a large social media platform or a vast audience does not automatically make everything a person says correct.
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