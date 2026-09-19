ETV Bharat / bharat

Crucial For India To Develop Comprehensive Database That Reflects Its Own Unique Circumstances: South African Data Scientist

Dhanbad: While there is no shortage of data in India, the country needs to build a robust and organised database; strategies devised for India based on foreign data may not necessarily align with Indian conditions, says Professor Moinak Maiti of Wits University, South Africa.

"Many research studies currently rely on data from developed and Western nations. However, India’s economy, markets, consumer preferences, social structure, and geographical conditions are distinct. Therefore, it is crucial for India to develop a comprehensive database that reflects its own unique circumstances," said Professor Maiti, who is an expert in financial data science, asset pricing, and fintech.

He holds the FirstRand Foundation Chair in Financial Data Science at the School of Economics and Finance, University of the Witwatersrand (Wits University) in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Speaking to ETV Bharat during an event at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, he acknowledged that the government has taken several steps to make data publicly available.

"While vast amounts of information are accessible on platforms like Data.gov and India.gov, researchers often require additional data and must rely on government sources or other databases," he said.

Professor Maiti believes since its strategic position is very different, India needs to establish its own dedicated database. "In other words, data from the country's various states, cities and districts should be available within a structured framework," he added.

He suggests establishing a system that allows direct access from the central government's data platform to the databases of states and union territories. This would enable researchers to access data at the local level, forming a basis for developing new policies and solutions.