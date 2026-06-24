ETV Bharat / bharat

CRPF Suspends DIG For Sharing Messages Opposing CAPF Bill

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has suspended a senior DIG-rank officer for sharing content allegedly "against" the government during the recent passage of the CAPF bill, which the cadre officers of these forces had called discriminatory.

This is the first such case among the approximately 15,000 cadre officers entrusted with leadership roles in the country's 10-lakh-strong Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Officials identified the officer who faced action as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) B C Patra, posted at the force's Tripura Sector headquarters in Agartala.

The 1994-batch CRPF cadre officer returned to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in April after completing a deputation posting with the federal counter-terrorist commando force NSG.

Officials said Patra was suspended a few days ago under Sub-Rule (1) of Rule 10 of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, pending a preliminary enquiry.

They said the charges involve sharing audio-visual and pictorial content on social media platforms that allegedly called for "changing" the country's lawfully elected government during the passage of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill 2026.

The bill is now an Act after it received presidential assent in April.

CRPF Director General (DG) G P Singh confirmed the development to news agency PTI. "All serving and uniformed officers of the CRPF are bound by the rules and statutes and the oath taken. Any word(s)- written or spoken or action contravening the same would be dealt with appropriately in consonance with the law of the land," the DG said.

Patra could not be contacted for comment. However, officers privy to the case said the action against the DIG was "mala fide" and "unjustified".