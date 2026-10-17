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CRPF Mulls Restoring Army Ranks Abolished 30 Years Ago; Promotions, Agniveers In Focus

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: CRPF, the country's largest paramilitary force, is mulling reintroducing the military ranks of lance naik and naik, 30 years after they were abolished, to address delayed promotions and accommodate Agniveers retiring from the Army, officials said on Saturday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters has asked hundreds of field formations of the force across the country to conduct stakeholder meetings or 'Sainik Sammelans' and obtain the views of the personnel in this context in two days, they told PTI.

The lance naik and naik ranks were abolished in the force in 1997 and merged with the police ranks of constable and head constable through a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order. The two ranks are still operational in the Army. According to the hierarchy, a jawan who joins the force as a constable gains the first promotion of lance naik in five years, followed by the promotion to naik in 10 years and subsequently head constable in 20 years. Currently, the about 3.25 lakh personnel-strong CRPF is facing acute stagnation in promotions in these ranks, as a constable gets his first promotion in 22-25 years on average. This stagnation in one rank has led to grievances among the jawans. The officials said the aim of reintroducing the lance naik and naik ranks is to provide two more promotions to the constabulary before they reach the head constable rank, which will not only help address their grievances but also boost their morale.