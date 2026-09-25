ETV Bharat / bharat

CRPF Marks 40 Years Of Women In Combat, Reaffirms Push For Greater Frontline Roles

Women CRPF personnel at the commemorative ceremony held in New Delhi ( By Special Arrangement )

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday marked 40 years of women serving in combat roles, reaffirming its commitment to operational readiness, progressive reforms and an inclusive security ecosystem, where women personnel continue to lead from the front.

The milestone commemorates the induction of the 88th Mahila Battalion in 1986, described by the CRPF as India’s first all-women armed police battalion and the first of its kind globally among paramilitary establishments.

Stating that CRPF remains committed to expanding opportunities and institutional support for women personnel, CRPF Director General G P Singh said, “Today, our women personnel operate across complex terrains, counter-insurgency grids, and high-stakes law-and-order duties with distinction and grit.” Singh was speaking at the commemorative ceremony held in New Delhi to mark the occasion.

He said women personnel reflect the force’s efforts to expand opportunities for women in uniform. Over the past four decades, CRPF women personnel have served in counter-terror operations, riot control, VIP security, specialised anti-Naxal deployments and UN Peacekeeping missions.

The event also highlighted welfare initiatives of the CRPF Family Welfare Association, aimed at supporting personnel and their families, particularly those deployed in challenging theatres across India and on overseas missions.