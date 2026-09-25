CRPF Marks 40 Years Of Women In Combat, Reaffirms Push For Greater Frontline Roles
Force stresses operational readiness, progressive reforms and institutional support for women personnel | Report by ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday marked 40 years of women serving in combat roles, reaffirming its commitment to operational readiness, progressive reforms and an inclusive security ecosystem, where women personnel continue to lead from the front.
The milestone commemorates the induction of the 88th Mahila Battalion in 1986, described by the CRPF as India’s first all-women armed police battalion and the first of its kind globally among paramilitary establishments.
Stating that CRPF remains committed to expanding opportunities and institutional support for women personnel, CRPF Director General G P Singh said, “Today, our women personnel operate across complex terrains, counter-insurgency grids, and high-stakes law-and-order duties with distinction and grit.” Singh was speaking at the commemorative ceremony held in New Delhi to mark the occasion.
He said women personnel reflect the force’s efforts to expand opportunities for women in uniform. Over the past four decades, CRPF women personnel have served in counter-terror operations, riot control, VIP security, specialised anti-Naxal deployments and UN Peacekeeping missions.
The event also highlighted welfare initiatives of the CRPF Family Welfare Association, aimed at supporting personnel and their families, particularly those deployed in challenging theatres across India and on overseas missions.
According to the CRPF, the 40-year journey has strengthened its focus on professional preparedness, progressive reforms and welfare support, enabling women personnel to take on wider operational responsibilities.
It reiterated that women would continue to play an expanding role in its operational and security framework, with a focus on ensuring that they are equipped, trained and supported to serve in frontline assignments.
It is worth mentioning that CRPF is the only para military force in the country which has six Mahila (Ladies) Battalions, and the personnel are deployed in active duty in J&K, Northeast, Ayodhya, Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas, and other parts of the country.
As per latest government data, with 10,277 personnel, the strength of women in the CRPF comes third after 12,776 in the BSF and 12,665 in the CISF. The presence of women personnel in other Central armed police forces, including ITBP, SSB and Assam Rifles, are 4,522, 4,240 and 2,512, respectively.
However, according to Home Ministry data, as of December 31, 2025, the total strength of women personnel in the various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles was 46,992, constituting a mere 4.37 per cent of the total sanctioned strength of 10,73,563.
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