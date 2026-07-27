CRPF Begins Post-event Assessment Amid Scrutiny Over Pellet Gun Use During Delhi Student Protest
CRPF will analyse video footage, operational records and statements from deployed personnel about whether SOPs were followed while dealing with the protesters. Gautam Debroy reports.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has launched a comprehensive post-event assessment following allegations that personnel of its Rapid Action Force (RAF) used pellet guns to disperse protesters during the July 20 student agitation in the national capital, an incident that has triggered sharp criticism and demands for an independent inquiry.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat on Monday, CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh said the force would arrive at an official position only after completing its standard post-operation review.
"Since the agitation has been called off, and assembled people have dispersed, we would make a professional post-event assessment, like we do after every major assignment, and then let you know the view of the Force Headquarters," Singh said.
Sources in the CRPF said the assessment will include a detailed examination of video footage, operational records and statements from RAF personnel deployed during the protest. The review is expected to determine whether standard operating procedures were followed and whether any pellet-firing weapons were used during the crowd-control operation.
While the CRPF has reportedly identified one of its RAF personnel who used pellet bullets to disperse the agitating students, none of the officials confirmed the development.
The controversy erupted after several videos circulated on social media purportedly showed RAF personnel firing from their weapons while attempting to disperse demonstrators demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. At least two people, including a protester and a journalist, sustained suspected pellet injuries during the police action.
One of the victims, Shaikh Irshad Mansoori, suffered injuries consistent with pellet impact. Doctors at Lady Hardinge Medical College indicated that at least one injured protester appeared to have sustained pellet gun injuries. A journalist with a suspected pellet injury was also treated at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.
The allegations have brought renewed attention to the Rapid Action Force, the CRPF’s specialised anti-riot unit, which was deployed alongside Delhi Police to manage the large-scale demonstration.
Raised in 1992 following incidents of communal violence, the RAF is trained specifically for riot control, crowd management and restoring public order during communal disturbances, protests and other law-and-order situations. The force is equipped with a range of non-lethal crowd-control equipment, including tear smoke launchers, plastic batons, stun grenades, body protectors, and pellet-firing guns.
Pellet guns are part of the RAF’s authorised crowd-control arsenal and are intended for use only under established operational protocols. Officials say they may be used when commanders determine that lesser measures have proved ineffective and there is an imminent threat to public order or the safety of security personnel. Their use is expected to be governed by standard operating procedures, graded application of force and command authorisation.
The findings of the CRPF’s post-event assessment are expected to clarify whether those protocols were followed.