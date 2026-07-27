ETV Bharat / bharat

CRPF Begins Post-event Assessment Amid Scrutiny Over Pellet Gun Use During Delhi Student Protest

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has launched a comprehensive post-event assessment following allegations that personnel of its Rapid Action Force (RAF) used pellet guns to disperse protesters during the July 20 student agitation in the national capital, an incident that has triggered sharp criticism and demands for an independent inquiry.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat on Monday, CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh said the force would arrive at an official position only after completing its standard post-operation review.

"Since the agitation has been called off, and assembled people have dispersed, we would make a professional post-event assessment, like we do after every major assignment, and then let you know the view of the Force Headquarters," Singh said.

Sources in the CRPF said the assessment will include a detailed examination of video footage, operational records and statements from RAF personnel deployed during the protest. The review is expected to determine whether standard operating procedures were followed and whether any pellet-firing weapons were used during the crowd-control operation.

While the CRPF has reportedly identified one of its RAF personnel who used pellet bullets to disperse the agitating students, none of the officials confirmed the development.

The controversy erupted after several videos circulated on social media purportedly showed RAF personnel firing from their weapons while attempting to disperse demonstrators demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. At least two people, including a protester and a journalist, sustained suspected pellet injuries during the police action.