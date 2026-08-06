ETV Bharat / bharat

CRPF Issues Show Cause Notices To Eight Assistant Commandants Over Working Lunch Snub

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued show cause notices to at least eight Assistant Commandants, including a woman officer, after they allegedly declined to attend an official working lunch hosted by a senior IPS officer during a training programme.

According to an internal communication reviewed by ETV Bharat on Thursday, the officers have also failed to submit their explanations despite more than a month having elapsed since the original notices were issued.

The communication, addressed to the officers’ respective CRPF units, directs them to ensure that the replies are submitted without further delay. It warns that failure to respond would be treated as an indication that the officers have “nothing to state in their defence” and that further action would be initiated ex-parte.

The latest communication refers to a show cause notice issued on June 30, 2026, in connection with the reported refusal by trainee officers attending the GO’s Tech Course to participate in a working lunch at the GO’s Mess with Amit Kumar, IPS, Special Director General (Central Zone).