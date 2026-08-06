CRPF Issues Show Cause Notices To Eight Assistant Commandants Over Working Lunch Snub
The force said officers failed to explain absence over a month after notice warning of ex parte action if replies not submitted, reports Gautam Debroy.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued show cause notices to at least eight Assistant Commandants, including a woman officer, after they allegedly declined to attend an official working lunch hosted by a senior IPS officer during a training programme.
According to an internal communication reviewed by ETV Bharat on Thursday, the officers have also failed to submit their explanations despite more than a month having elapsed since the original notices were issued.
The communication, addressed to the officers’ respective CRPF units, directs them to ensure that the replies are submitted without further delay. It warns that failure to respond would be treated as an indication that the officers have “nothing to state in their defence” and that further action would be initiated ex-parte.
The latest communication refers to a show cause notice issued on June 30, 2026, in connection with the reported refusal by trainee officers attending the GO’s Tech Course to participate in a working lunch at the GO’s Mess with Amit Kumar, IPS, Special Director General (Central Zone).
The officers had initially been directed to submit their explanations within three days of receiving the notice. However, the CRPF has noted that no replies have yet been received through the concerned units, prompting the issuance of a fresh communication marked “Most Urgent”.
The internal correspondence does not specify why the officers allegedly chose not to attend the working lunch. It also does not clarify whether any disciplinary proceedings have been initiated beyond the issuance of the show cause notices.
ETV Bharat contacted the CRPF Directorate in New Delhi seeking its response to the development. However, no official comment had been received till the filing of this report. The story will be updated as and when the CRPF issues its response.
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