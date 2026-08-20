ETV Bharat / bharat

CRPF Forms 'Core Group' Of Top Officers To Prevent Incidents Of Suicide

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has constituted a 10-member 'core group' comprising its senior officers to work on preventing incidents of “self-harm” among its personnel, after the country’s largest paramilitary force recorded 59 suicides in 2025 -- the highest in the last five years.

Officials told PTI that the group will be headed by the CRPF Director General (DG) and will meet once a month to undertake a "detailed" review of such incidents.

According to sources who quoted official data that was reported by PTI early this month, the about 3.25 lakh personnel-strong CRPF recorded 59 suicides in 2025, the highest over the last five years, with staffers in the constabulary comprising more than 80 per cent of those who ended their lives.

In more than 77 per cent of cases, these deaths took place when the personnel were on duty, 202 cases out of a total of 262, while the rest occurred when they were on leave; the sources quoted data for the period between 2021-25.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on August 14 said it has taken suo motu cognisance of these reports and issued a notice to the Union Home Secretary and CRPF DG calling for a "detailed report" on the matter within two weeks.

Officials said the newly constituted core group will examine each self-harm case "objectively" and suggest required preventive, welfare, administrative and medical measures that can be deployed to prevent such cases in the future.

The group will also ensure timely intervention, accountability, and bolster preventive measures so that such incidents are not only reduced but completely stopped, they said.

Various dictionaries state that self-harm is an act of deliberately harming oneself that may lead to fatal or non-fatal injuries. Experts say treatment is available.