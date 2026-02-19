ETV Bharat / bharat

CRPF Drops 1,324-Kanal Battalion Camp Plan Near Dachigam National Park In Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has disposed of a petition challenging a proposed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion camping site on more than 1,300 kanals of land in Srinagar's Brain-Nishat area. This comes after the paramilitary force informed the tribunal that it had dropped the plan to set up a camp in the ecologically sensitive Dachigam landscape.

"In view of the subsequent development, nothing survives in this original application (OA), which is accordingly disposed of," the tribunal said in its order.

The original application was filed by Ghulam Mohiudidin Shah and others against the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and other respondents. The plea challenged the proposed Battalion Camping Site for the 61st, 79th, 117th and 132nd Battalions of the CRPF over 1,324 kanals of land at Brain in Tehsil Khanyar of Srinagar district.

The Brain–Nishat belt lies on the foothills of the Zabarwan range overlooking Dal Lake and in proximity to Dachigam National Park, a protected area known for its fragile Himalayan ecosystem and as the habitat of the endangered Hangul, or Kashmir stag. The region includes forested slopes, orchards and greenbelt zones that form part of Srinagar’s environmental buffer.