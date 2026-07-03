ETV Bharat / bharat

CRPF Deploys Sniffer Dogs, Drones To Bolster Security For Amarnath Yatra

New Delhi: As the annual Amarnath Yatra officially commenced from Friday, dozens of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) K9 teams, comprising explosive detection and tracker dogs, have been deployed along the pilgrimage route as part of the multi-layered security grid.

The CRPF’s four-legged K9 warriors have emerged as silent sentinels in multi-layered security cover for the yatra. The K9 have been engaged to detect explosives, sanitise pilgrimage routes and assist in search operations.

The 57-day pilgrimage is expected to attract several lakh devotees. Security agencies have also deployed over one lakh personnel across Jammu and Kashmir while implementing 'Operation Shiva', an integrated security plan combining technology with extensive ground deployment to ensure the safe pilgrimage.

The sniffer and tracker dogs have been conducting anti-sabotage checks at base camps, transit camps, convoy routes and the holy cave area alongside bomb disposal squads and Quick Reaction Teams (QRT).

“CRPF’s K9 units remain a critical component of the enhanced security arrangements put in place to ensure the safe conduct of the annual pilgrimage,” former inspector general of CRPF, R K Yadav, told ETV Bharat.

According to Yadav, their (K9's) acute sense of smell enables them to detect explosives and hidden threats much faster than conventional methods, making them indispensable in high-security environments.

“The two different kinds of K9 units including sniffer and tracker dogs conduct anti-sabotage checks at different locations including base camps, transit camps, convoy routes and the holy cave area alongside bomb disposal squads and Quick Reaction Teams (QRT),” he said.