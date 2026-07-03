CRPF Deploys Sniffer Dogs, Drones To Bolster Security For Amarnath Yatra
Specially trained sniffer and tracker dogs deployed alongside bomb disposal teams, drones and surveillance systems, writes Gautam Debroy.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
New Delhi: As the annual Amarnath Yatra officially commenced from Friday, dozens of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) K9 teams, comprising explosive detection and tracker dogs, have been deployed along the pilgrimage route as part of the multi-layered security grid.
The CRPF’s four-legged K9 warriors have emerged as silent sentinels in multi-layered security cover for the yatra. The K9 have been engaged to detect explosives, sanitise pilgrimage routes and assist in search operations.
The 57-day pilgrimage is expected to attract several lakh devotees. Security agencies have also deployed over one lakh personnel across Jammu and Kashmir while implementing 'Operation Shiva', an integrated security plan combining technology with extensive ground deployment to ensure the safe pilgrimage.
The sniffer and tracker dogs have been conducting anti-sabotage checks at base camps, transit camps, convoy routes and the holy cave area alongside bomb disposal squads and Quick Reaction Teams (QRT).
“CRPF’s K9 units remain a critical component of the enhanced security arrangements put in place to ensure the safe conduct of the annual pilgrimage,” former inspector general of CRPF, R K Yadav, told ETV Bharat.
According to Yadav, their (K9's) acute sense of smell enables them to detect explosives and hidden threats much faster than conventional methods, making them indispensable in high-security environments.
“The two different kinds of K9 units including sniffer and tracker dogs conduct anti-sabotage checks at different locations including base camps, transit camps, convoy routes and the holy cave area alongside bomb disposal squads and Quick Reaction Teams (QRT),” he said.
An official aware of the deployment of the K9 team, told ETV Bharat that the they are positioned at Baltal and Pahalgam base camps, yatra routes, holy cave area, transit camps, convoy routes, luggage screening points and helipads and sensitive installations.
“Specially trained in explosive detection, tracking and search operations, the canine teams have been deployed at strategic locations along the twin Baltal and Pahalgam routes, transit camps, base camps and key convoy points. Working alongside bomb disposal squads and Quick Reaction Teams, the dogs play a vital role in sanitising routes and identifying suspicious objects before pilgrims move through sensitive areas,” the official said on condition of anonymity.
This year’s Amarnath Yatra is being protected by the largest-ever security deployment, with over 670 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) forming a multi-layered security grid following the last year's terror attack in Pahalgam. The CRPF is leading the security effort in coordination with the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other agencies.
Officials said the canine squads are deployed round-the-clock to conduct anti-sabotage checks of pilgrim shelters, parking areas, luggage zones, convoy routes and the holy cave area.
The K9 teams operate in conjunction with surveillance drones, CCTV networks, facial recognition systems, bomb disposal squads and advanced monitoring technologies, creating multiple layers of security along the pilgrimage route.
Apart from explosive detection, tracker dogs are trained to assist in search-and-rescue operations in difficult mountainous terrain, particularly during emergencies triggered by adverse weather or accidents.
Under Operation Shiva, CRPF commandos and Valley QRTs are deployed across the Kashmir whereas drones, facial recognition cameras, and bulletproof vehicles are also being used for surveillance, said an official.
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