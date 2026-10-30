ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab: CRPF Deployed To Protect Anti-Drug Activist Parvinder Jhota’s Family

Mansa: The Central government has deployed CRPF personnel to protect the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh ‘Jhota’, who was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district earlier this month.

Following a security assessment, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) approved X-category security cover for the family. Under X-category security cover, three security personnel are assigned to each protectee.

Sources told ETV Bharat that a team of nearly 10 CRPF personnel has arrived in Mansa and will remain stationed there to ensure their protection.

The development comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Jhota’s family during his visit to Mansa on October 20. The family had sought justice and a CBI probe into Jhota's killing.

​His father, Bhim Singh, is expected to reach the ‘Insaf Morcha’ (Justice Front) protest site after a meeting of the ‘Insaf Committee’ (Justice Committee) currently underway in the city, where security personnel will be deployed.

​The demonstrations, called by the statewide committee, pushed for accountability in the death of Jhota, who was shot dead on October 13 by a medical store owner, identified as Ashwani Kumar, while conducting an anti-drug campaign in Mansa.

​The Union government has also granted X-category security cover to the family of Gulzar Singh, a deceased Dalit daily-wage worker from Sangrur, following an assessment of heightened security threats.